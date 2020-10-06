Follow the Journey of Luis A. Miranda, Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Siempre, Luis October 6

By Dan Meyer
Oct 06, 2020
 
The documentary premieres on HBO.

Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more star in the documentary Siempre, Luis, airing on HBO October 6 at 9 PM ET. Check out the trailer above; the film is also available to stream on HBO Max beginning at 9 PM.

The documentary follows Luis A. Miranda, Jr., a longtime fighter for Latinx communities who also happens to be the father of the Hamilton and In The Heights creator.

“His relentlessness to keep going—that’s what I keyed in on,” says Miranda of his dad in the trailer. “When I was playing Hamilton, I was just playing my father.”

Siempre, Luis hails from director John James and shares Miranda, Jr.’s journey from Puerto Rico, to the halls of government as a powerful lobbyist in NYC, and later as a leader in relief efforts following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

The film had its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

