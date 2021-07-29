For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf Revival Eyes Broadway Bow

Nelle Nugent, Ron Simons and Kenneth Teaton will produce.

Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf is heading back to Broadway. Nelle Nugent, Ron Simons and Kenneth Teaton will produce, with dates, theatre, cast, and a creative team to be announced later.

Leah C. Gardiner, who directed the revival at Off-Broadway's Public Theater in 2019, is unable to continue at the helm on Broadway due to pre-pandemic commitments. “While I’m not able to continue with for colored girls…, I am thrilled that Ntozake Shange’s words, as powerful and as necessary as ever, will be back on the Great Bright Way,” said Gardiner.

Shange’s form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement. Each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism. The show premiered at The Public in 1976 before opening on Broadway September 15, 1976, at the Booth Theatre.