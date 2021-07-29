For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf Revival Eyes Broadway Bow

By Dan Meyer
Jul 29, 2021
 
Nelle Nugent, Ron Simons and Kenneth Teaton will produce.
Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf is heading back to Broadway. Nelle Nugent, Ron Simons and Kenneth Teaton will produce, with dates, theatre, cast, and a creative team to be announced later.

Leah C. Gardiner, who directed the revival at Off-Broadway's Public Theater in 2019, is unable to continue at the helm on Broadway due to pre-pandemic commitments. “While I’m not able to continue with for colored girls…, I am thrilled that Ntozake Shange’s words, as powerful and as necessary as ever, will be back on the Great Bright Way,” said Gardiner.

READ: What It Takes to Revive Ntozake Shange’s Epic Choreopoem For Colored Girls...

Shange’s form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement. Each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism. The show premiered at The Public in 1976 before opening on Broadway September 15, 1976, at the Booth Theatre.

Sasha Allen and cast of <i>for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf</i>
