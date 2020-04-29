For Its Virtual Gala, The Tank Invites You to Cook Up a Storm

Guests purchase a grocery box and wine pairing, delivered for an at-home cook-along with Chef Jenn de la Vega.

Off-Broadway theatre The Tank will celebrate its virtual gala with a little added flair May 19. Instead of buying tables, guests have the option to purchase a grocery box and wine pairing, delivered for an at-home cook-along with Chef Jenn de la Vega of Randwiches.

The Tank's 2020 gala will be hosted by Andrea Coleman and will honor Hadestown producer Mara Isaacs (Octopus Theatricals). The festivities kick off via live stream at 7 PM, featuring performances and presentations. Prior to that, guests who have purchased any of the ingredients boxes will have an opportunity to prepare their gala meals from home while watching Chef Vega cook live online.

The cooking packages can be purchased for up to four guests, with the option of wine, as well as preferences for meat or vegetarian dishes and dietary preferences. There is also a kids snack pack and an artist package option, which provides access to the live stream and an ingredients list for the meal.

A ticket purchase also gives you the opportunity to design your gala centrepiece with director and prop stylist Patricia Marjorie. Capping off the night at 9 PM will be a virtual dance party.