For Its Virtual Gala, The Tank Invites You to Cook Up a Storm

By Olivia Clement
Apr 29, 2020
 
Guests purchase a grocery box and wine pairing, delivered for an at-home cook-along with Chef Jenn de la Vega.
The Tank virtual gala key art

Off-Broadway theatre The Tank will celebrate its virtual gala with a little added flair May 19. Instead of buying tables, guests have the option to purchase a grocery box and wine pairing, delivered for an at-home cook-along with Chef Jenn de la Vega of Randwiches.

The Tank's 2020 gala will be hosted by Andrea Coleman and will honor Hadestown producer Mara Isaacs (Octopus Theatricals). The festivities kick off via live stream at 7 PM, featuring performances and presentations. Prior to that, guests who have purchased any of the ingredients boxes will have an opportunity to prepare their gala meals from home while watching Chef Vega cook live online.

To purchase tickets, click here.

The cooking packages can be purchased for up to four guests, with the option of wine, as well as preferences for meat or vegetarian dishes and dietary preferences. There is also a kids snack pack and an artist package option, which provides access to the live stream and an ingredients list for the meal.

A ticket purchase also gives you the opportunity to design your gala centrepiece with director and prop stylist Patricia Marjorie. Capping off the night at 9 PM will be a virtual dance party.

The Tank Looks Back at its 2019–2020 Season

The Tank Looks Back at its 2019–2020 Season

16 PHOTOS
in <i>Truth and Reconciliation: Womyn Working It Out!</i>
Lina Sarello, Akiko Hiroshima, Lili Stiefel, Siho Ellsmore in Truth and Reconciliation: Womyn Working It Out! Caroline Knight
in <i>Truth and Reconciliation: Womyn Working It Out!</i>
Akiko Hiroshima, Lina Sarello, Lili Stiefel, Tatyana Aravena, and Siho Ellsmore in Truth and Reconciliation: Womyn Working It Out! Caroline Knight
The Tank_Production Photos_HR
Illana Gabrielle in The Séance Machine Skye Morse-Hodgson
The Tank_Production Photos_HR
Lisa Lamothe, Jonathan Cruz and Illana Gabrielle in The Séance Machine Skye Morse-Hodgson
The Tank_Production Photos_HR
Cast of BrandoCapote Miguel Aviles
The Tank_Production Photos_HR
Cast of BrandoCapote Miguel Aviles
The Tank_Production Photos_HR
Alyssa Simon and Finn Kilgore in In Blue Asya Gorovits
The Tank_Production Photos_HR
Alyssa Simon and Finn Kilgore in In Blue Asya Gorovits
The Tank_Production Photos_HR
Harrison Unger, Caturah Brown, Jonathan Cruz, and Tay Bass in Or, An Astronaut Play Skye Morse-Hodgson
The Tank_Production Photos_HR
Jonathan Cruz, Caturah Brown, Tay Bass in Or, An Astronaut Play Skye Morse-Hodgson
