Former Evans Hansen Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Jordan Fisher, and More to Go Head to Head in April 7 Broadway Jackbox

The April 7 Broadway Jackbox will be the ultimate Dear Evan Hansen reunion, with show alums Ben Platt, Jordan Fisher, Noah Galvin, Taylor Trensch, and Ben Levi Ross—all of whom have played the title character on Broadway—set to join Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello (also alums of the Tony-winning musical) in the series. Sam Tutty, who plays Evan in the West End, and Stephen Christopher Anthony, who stars in the role in the U.S. tour, will also be guests.
Following a successful March 13 launch, the now twice-weekly Broadway Jackbox features Broadway personalities playing games from developer Jackbox Games while raising much-needed funds for The Actors Fund during the coronavirus pandemic.
Co-produced by Feldman and Boniello, the April 7 event will be at 6 PM ET on Twitch. Money is raised through donations from viewers.
In the wake of theatre and venue closures around the country, The Actors Fund is in essential need of support during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of fundraising efforts to help the organization, including Playbill correspondent Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley's twice-daily live streamed concert: Stars in the House. Watch here. To donate directly, visit ActorsFund.org.