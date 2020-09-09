Forsooth, Gadzooks, and Sanka! Go Back in Time With This Kiss Me, Kate Glossary

Brush up your Cole Porter with this guide to the musical's lyrics.

The first-ever Tony winner for Best Musical is Cole Porter's Kiss Me, Kate, a comedic send-up of The Taming of the Shrew that debuted in 1948 at the Shubert Theatre. And theatre lovers can find plenty of then-current references, as well as a lot of riffs on Shakespeare.

We've collected the most unusual—and unrecognizable—phrases from the musical and laid out their meanings below. The lyrics come from the most recent iteration, the 2019 Tony-nominated revival by Roundabout Theatre Company at Studio 54, starring Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase, Stephanie Syles, and Corbin Bleu. Among the biggest changes here was the overhaul of "I Am Ashamed Women Are So Simple," by Amanda Green, replacing "people" with "women."

ACT 1

“Another Op'nin', Another Show”

Stage folks: Anyone who works in show business

Cross your fingers: Hope something will be good

Hold your heart: An expression of nervousness

“Why Can’t You Behave?”

Switch the dice: Adjust the numbers on a dice roll to get a more favorable outcome

Turn a new leaf: Change one’s behavior, generally for the better

“Wunderbar”

Wunderbar: German for “wonderful”

Jungfrau: A mountain in Switzerland

Liebchen mein: German expression for “sweetheart”

Hand in glove: A very close relationship or agreement

“We Open in Venice”

Troupe of strolling players: A group of traveling actors

L.B. Mayer: Studio chief of MGM

Fol-de-rol: Trivial or nonsensical

Venice, Verona, Cremona, Parma, Mantua, Padua: Cities located throughout Italy

Quail: A small bird often eaten in upscale establishments

“Tom, Dick or Harry”

Racket: Illegal activity for monetary gain

Rip-roaring: Very loud and exciting

Silver lining: A consoling or hopeful prospect.

Thoroughbred: Type of horse that’s bred for racing

Patrician: Aristocratic or upper class

“I’ve Come to Wive it Wealthily in Padua”

Zounds: Expressing surprise or indignation, derived from a late 1500s euphemism for “by God's wounds”

Quarter-wit: A very foolish or stupid person

Powder your nose: Phrase to announce one is going to the toilet (usually used by women)

Gadzooks: An Old English shortening of “by God’s hooks,” possibly referring to the nails on Christ's cross

Cad: A disreputable man

Vesuvius: A volcano in Pompei that erupted in 79 A.D., preserving the entire city—inhabitants included—in ash.

“I Hate Men”

Down, boy: A command to remain still or lay down, usually used for a dog

I dinna ken: A Scottish phrase meaning “I don’t know”

Araby: The Arabian Peninsula in the Middle East.

“Were Thine That Special Face”

Thine: Old English phrase meaning “yours”

“Kiss Me, Kate”

Dish: Slang for an attractive person, gaining popularity in the 1920s.

Dastard: A cowardly person who is unlikeable.

Act 2

“Too Darn Hot”

Sup: Eat dinner

Blow my top: Lose one’s temper due to stress or pressure

Kinsey Report: One of the first modern-day academic papers that explains human sexual behavior, including same-sex attraction.

Pitch the woo: Flirt

Mister GOB: A sailor

Squab: A bird (colloquially meaning a young person)

GI: Stands for government issue, but generally refers to any soldier in the army.

“Where is the Life That Late I Led?”

Shuberty: reference to the Shubert family, one of modern-day theatres' leading organizers

The Duomo: A cathedral in Italy

Pitti Palace: A palace in Florence, Italy (now an art museum)

Virago: A domineering woman

“Always True to You in My Fashion”

Something wet: a drink, usually alcoholic

Pass: romantic gestures

Back Bay: A rich neighborhood in Boston, Massachusetts

Tycoon: A powerful manager, usually a boss, that is a leader in a specific industry

Curl my lip: Sneer at, reject

Let her rip: Go faster or give permission

Schlitz: An American-made beer made in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Lush: A heavy drinker of alcohol

To park: Have sex in a secluded area (originated from hiding in a car)

Mr. Gable: Clark Gable, one the most popular movie stars in the ‘30s and ‘40s.

Sable coat: Outerwear made of an animal with valuable fur.

“Bianca”

Sanka: Instant decaffeinated coffee

“Brush Up Your Shakespeare”

Aeschylus and Euripides, Homer, Sophocles, Sappho: Greek philosophers and poets

Shelley, Keats, Pope: Popular 18th-and 19th-century English poets (Pope is Alexander Pope)

Ravin’: Applauded

Stratford Upon Avon: Shakespeare’s birthplace in England

Mussing: Make something untidy

Kowtow: To follow one’s commands or be subservient

Forsooth: Old English phrase meaning “indeed”

Pound of flesh: Something owed, used as an ultimatum to pay debts.

Odds bodkins: God’s body, used as an expression in Old English

Huffy: Easily offended

Lay on Macduff: Give it your best attempt (taken from Macbeth), usually in a fight or battle.