Fosse's Sergio Trujillo, Andy Blankenbuehler, Lainie Sakakura, More Reunite on Stars in the House August 31

Ruthie Fierberg guest hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates Fosse, the 1999 Tony winner for Best Musical, August 31.

Former Playbill Features Editor Ruthie Fierberg guest hosts the evening. Guests include music director Douglas Besterman, Tony winners Sergio Trujillo and Andy Blankenbuehler, Marc Calamia, Parker Esse, Mary Ann Lamb, and Lainie Sakakura. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.