Fox's Filthy Rich, With Kim Cattrall, Corey Cott, More, Sets September Premiere

Watch the new trailer for the Southern drama about a mega-wealthy Christian family and its upheaval.

Broadway alum and Sex and the City favorite Kim Cattrall stars in Filthy Rich, the new soap-y drama from Fox about an extravagant Southern Christian family with as much turmoil as they have money. The series, which also features stage favorites Corey Cott and Aaron Lazar, will premiere September 21 on the network.

In the meantime, check out the new trailer for the series above.

Filthy Rich, from writer-director Tate Taylor, follows a southern family after the death of their patriarch, the founder of a successful Christian television network. Soon, the family discovers that he had secretly fathered three illegitimate children—and had them written into his will.

The cast also includes Gerald McRaney, Aubrey Dollar, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris, and Olivia Macklin.