Frances Mayli McCann Joins Jeremy Jordan in London Bonnie and Clyde Concerts, Replacing Laura Osnes

Casting is complete for the January concerts at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Olivier nominee Frances Mayli McCann (Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour) will play Bonnie opposite the previously announced Jeremy Jordan (Little Shop of Horrors, Newsies) as Clyde in the January 17–18, 2022, performances of Bonnie and Clyde in Concert at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane. McCann replaces the previously reported Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Bandstand, Cinderella).

Osnes, who starred opposite Jordan in the musical on Broadway, has been vocal about her decision not to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The production says it is "committed to following all relevant UK Government COVID-19 guidelines, creating a safe working environment for our cast, musicians, creatives, crew and their families," though did not clarify if that includes requiring full vacciantion for its company.

McCann and Jordan will be joined by Olivier winner George Maguire (Sunny Afternoon) as Buck, Natalie McQueen (9 to 5 the Musical) as Blanche, Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton) as Preacher, and Liam Tamne (The Prince of Egypt) as Ted.

The company will also feature Casey Al-Shaqsy (The Prince of Egypt) as Stella, Simon Anthony (The Wedding Singer) as Cop/Bud/Archie/Deputy Johnson, Gillian Bevan (Holby City) as Cummie Barrow/Eleanor, Eloise Davies (Be More Chill) as Trish, Adrian Grove (Follies) as Henry Barrow, Olivier nominee Debbie Kurup (Girl From The North Country) as Governor Miriam Ferguson, Matthew Malthouse (Matilda) as Bob Alcorn, Jeremy Secomb (Sweeney Todd) as Judge/Sheriff Schmid, Russell Wilcox (Billy Elliot) as Captain Frank Hamer, and Julie Yammanee (Lazarus) as Emma Parker.

Bonnie and Clyde in Concert has a book by Ivan Menchell, a score by Frank Wildhorn, and lyrics by Don Black. The musical, which tells the story of the Depression-era American outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, played 33 previews and 36 regular performances on Broadway in 2011. Osnes, who starred opposite Jordan, was Tony-nominated for her performance, and Wildhorn and Black for their score.

Nick Winston directs the upcoming concerts with musical direction by Katy Richardson, assistant direction by Alexzandra Sarmiento, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, set and costume design by Philip Whitcomb, and sound design by Tom Marshall. The production team also includes production manager Phil McCandlish, company stage manager Graham Harrison, deputy stage manager Anne Baxter, assistant stage manager Tom Fisher, and dialect coach Charmian Hoare with children’s casting by Keston and Keston.

The band is made up of assistant musical director Chris Poon, Kate Ingram, Hannah Lawrance, Kobi Pham, Jack Pennifold, Zach Okonkwo, Elliot Lyte, and Annie Blake.

The concerts are produced by Fourth Wall Live and co-produced by DLAP Group, Jason Haigh-Ellery, and David Treatman Creative. For ticket information visit BonnieandClydeconcert.com.

