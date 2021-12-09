Francesca Carpanini and Sam Frenchum Will Star in London Production of David Mamet's The Woods

London News   Francesca Carpanini and Sam Frenchum Will Star in London Production of David Mamet's The Woods
By Andrew Gans
Dec 09, 2021
 
The rarely produced Mamet drama will play a limited run at the Southwark Playhouse.
Francesca Carpanini and Sam Frenchum
Francesca Carpanini and Sam Frenchum Michael Wharley

London's Southwark Playhouse will present a limited engagement of the rarely produced 1977 David Mamet drama The Woods February 24–March 26, 2022. Opening night is set for March 1.

Directed by Russell Bolam, the drama will feature American actor Francesca Carpanini (All My Sons, The Little Foxes) in her U.K. debut as Ruth and Sam Frenchum (Bridgerton, Valued Friends) as Nick.

As the title suggests, the play is set at a remote cabin in the woods, where Nick and Ruth are spending the weekend. They push their relationship to the breaking point in a night of stories and fights.

The production will also have set and costume design by Anthony Lamble, lighting design by Bethany Gupwell, sound consulting by Ali Taie, fight and intimacy coordination by Haruka Kuroda, and accent coaching by Nina Zendejas.

Casting director Danielle Tarento also produces. For more information click here.

