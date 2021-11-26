Francois Battiste Is Scrooge in San Francisco A Christmas Carol Starting November 26

Amber Iman, Nancy Opel, and more are part of the production at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre.

The San Francisco engagement of Jack Thorne's adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, which recently earned five Tony Awards, plays BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre November 26–December 26.

Obie winner Francois Battiste (10 Days in the Valley, Bronx Bombers) is Ebenezer Scrooge with Tony nominee Nancy Opel (Urinetown, Wicked) as Ghost of Christmas Past and Amber Iman (Hamilton, Shuffle Along) as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig. Jamie Manton directs.

The company also features Ben Beckley as Father/Marley, Charlie Berghoffer IV and Gabriel Kong alternating as Tiny Tim, Samuel Faustine as Ferdy/Nicholas, LeRoy S. Graham III as Fred, Monica Ho as Little Fan, Ramzi Khalaf as Bob Cratchit, Stephanie Lambourn as Mrs. Cratchit, Ash Malloy as Belle, Kris Saint-Louis as Young Ebenezer, Annie Sherman as Jess, Wiley Naman Strasser as George, and Colin Thomson as Fezziwig. Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. and Helen Siveter are standbys.

Originally directed and conceived by Tony winner Matthew Warchus, a separate touring production (helmed by Thomas Caruso) launched November 12 in Spokane, Washington. That cast features Bradley Whitford (film adaptation of tick, tick… BOOM!) as Ebenezer Scrooge, Tony nominee Kate Burton (Hedda Gabler, The Elephant Man) as the Ghost of Christmas Past, and Alex Newell (Once On This Island, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) as the Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig.

A Christmas Carol opened at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre November 20, 2019, following several holiday runs at The Old Vic in London. The production won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation and took home five 2020 Tony Awards: Best Original Score (Christopher Nightingale), Best Scenic Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Costume Design of a Play (Howell), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Hugh Vanstone), and Best Sound Design of a Play (Simon Baker).

A Christmas Carol also has music supervision by Paul Staroba, music coordination by Howard Joines, casting by Jim Carnahan and Jason Thinger, and movement by Lizzi Gee. Matt Smart is the music director for the San Francisco production, and Remy Kurs is the music director for the tour.



(Updated November 26, 2021)