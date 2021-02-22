Free Broadway's Future Songbook Concert, Spotlighting New Musical You Wish!, Streams February 22

Cabaret & Concert News   Free Broadway's Future Songbook Concert, Spotlighting New Musical You Wish!, Streams February 22
By Andrew Gans
Feb 22, 2021
 
The musical features a book and score by Kyle Segar and David Kornfeld.
Troy Iwata Marc J. Franklin

The Broadway’s Future Songbook Series, presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow, continues its virtual season February 22 at 5:30 PM ET.

Sponsored by the Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center, the evening spotlights the new musical You Wish!, penned by Kyle Segar and David Kornfeld.

Produced and hosted by John Znidarsic, the concert features the talents of Kyle Segar (Rent), Brad Greer, (Anastasia), Danny Quadrino (Wicked), Kayla Pecchioni (Book of Mormon), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Anthony D’Amato, (Remember Jones), David Raposo, Joshua Bess (Rent), Jonathan Christopher (Hamilton), Jasmine Lawrence (Rent), Sarah Hoch, Jillian Gottlieb, James Schoppe, Tori Palin, Nathan Fosbinder, Alex Lugo, and JT Wood.

Click here for ticket information.

