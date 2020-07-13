Freestyle Love Supreme Academy Goes Online This Summer

The virtual classes are available for adults and youth.

Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, the school established and run by the members of Freestyle Love Supreme, will go online this summer. The academy, launched last year, will offer virtual classes for all ages; adult classes will cover an introduction to beatboxing, finding your flow and improv storytelling, while the youth sessions will focus on exploring individual truths through improv, building confidence, and a foundation in basic freestyle skills.

The news of the new online classes comes days ahead of the Hulu premiere of We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, the documentary feature chronicling the 15-year journey of the hip-hop improv troupe founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale. The Andrew Fried–helmed feature, previously seen at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, drops on the streaming platform July 17. Click here for a one-month free trial to Hulu.

The Freestyle Love Supreme Academy is created and run directly by FLS Members. Current teachers include seasoned freestyle facilitators Chris “Shockwave” Sullivan, Tarik R. “Tardis Hardaway” Davis, Andrew “Jelly Donut” Bancroft, and Aneesa “Young Nees” Folds, with additional guest teachers and instructors to be announced.

Every Thursday, the summer youth sessions, Freestyle Clubhouse (ages 7 to 11), and Freestyle Teens Supreme (ages 12 to 17), are being offered 7–8 PM ET. The classes are $25 per class or $90 for four classes.

In August, the Freestyle Love Supreme Academy will offer two weeks of Remote Summer Camp. The two sessions are August 10-14 (ages 7 to 12) from 1–3:30 PM ET and August 17-21 (ages 13 to17) from 1–3:30 PM ET . Remote Summer Camp is $300 per student, and scholarships are available.

Rolling applications are also open for the FLS Academy’s introduction remote workshop, Welcome to the Cypher, the next one being offered August 1 and 2 5:30–8 PM ET, with more times to be announced. The workshop, which has been specifically tailored for Zoom, is $100.

The academy is also available for corporate training and virtual engagements and have led workshops and Zoom performances for large brands and tech companies throughout the pandemic. For more information on any of the offerings, email academy@freestylelovesupreme.com or visit Freestylelovesupreme.com/academy.

FLS Academy is created and run by FLS members in partnership with long-time FLS producers Kail, Miranda, Ars Nova founders Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Hamilton co-producer Jill Furman.

