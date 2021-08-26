Freestyle Love Supreme and Krysta Rodriguez Join Elsie Fest Lineup

The outdoor musical theatre festival takes place August 29 in Brooklyn.

Freestyle Love Supreme (of the eponymous hip-hop improv show) and Broadway favorite Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, First Date) have joined the lineup for Elsie Fest, the outdoor musical theatre festival. As previously announced, the concert will take place August 29 as part of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell in NYC.

READ: Freestyle Love Supreme Will Return to Broadway This Fall

Already slated to appear are Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Tony nominee Adrienne Warren, Dear Evan Hansen star Jordan Fisher, Emmy winner Darren Criss (co-founder of the NYC event), Tony nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), songwriting duo Barlow and Bear, and Pentatonix member Kirstin Maldonado (Kinky Boots). Marie’s Crisis Cafe also returns with Singalongs with Kenney Green & Adam Tilford.

Elsie Fest, a LiveNation production, is executive produced by Criss, Ricky Rollins, Jordan Roth, Eleni Gianulis and Dr. Sidney J. Stern with Jeff Jernigan of Kraft-Engel Management and Corey Lubowich.

