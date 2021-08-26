Freestyle Love Supreme and Krysta Rodriguez Join Elsie Fest Lineup

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Freestyle Love Supreme and Krysta Rodriguez Join Elsie Fest Lineup
By Dan Meyer
Aug 26, 2021
 
The outdoor musical theatre festival takes place August 29 in Brooklyn.
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aneesa Folds, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Anthony Veneziale, and Kaila Mullady in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus

Freestyle Love Supreme (of the eponymous hip-hop improv show) and Broadway favorite Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, First Date) have joined the lineup for Elsie Fest, the outdoor musical theatre festival. As previously announced, the concert will take place August 29 as part of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell in NYC.

READ: Freestyle Love Supreme Will Return to Broadway This Fall

Already slated to appear are Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Tony nominee Adrienne Warren, Dear Evan Hansen star Jordan Fisher, Emmy winner Darren Criss (co-founder of the NYC event), Tony nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), songwriting duo Barlow and Bear, and Pentatonix member Kirstin Maldonado (Kinky Boots). Marie’s Crisis Cafe also returns with Singalongs with Kenney Green & Adam Tilford.

Elsie Fest, a LiveNation production, is executive produced by Criss, Ricky Rollins, Jordan Roth, Eleni Gianulis and Dr. Sidney J. Stern with Jeff Jernigan of Kraft-Engel Management and Corey Lubowich.

Darren Criss, Joshua Henry, Sutton Foster, Nick Jonas, and More Come Out for Elsie Fest 2018

Darren Criss, Joshua Henry, Sutton Foster, Nick Jonas, and More Come Out for Elsie Fest 2018

The fourth annual festival took place at SummerStage in Central Park October 7.

80 PHOTOS
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_01_HR.jpg
Alex Newell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_02_HR.jpg
Alex Newell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_03_HR.jpg
Tiffany Mann and Alex Newell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_04_HR.jpg
Tiffany Mann and Alex Newell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_05_HR.jpg
Alex Newell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_06_HR.jpg
Cast of Anna and the Apocalypse Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_07_HR.jpg
Cast of Anna and the Apocalypse Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_09_HR.jpg
Cast of Anna and the Apocalypse Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_10_HR.jpg
Joshua Henry Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_11_HR.jpg
Joshua Henry and Crystal Monee Hall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.