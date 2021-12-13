Freestyle Love Supreme Cancels December 13 Broadway Show; Lin-Manuel Miranda Sets New Guest Appearances

The Special Tony Award-honored production is playing a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre.

The Broadway production of Freestyle Love Supreme, which canceled its December 11 performances due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the cast, has also canceled its 7 PM December 13 show at the Booth Theatre, according to the production's social media postings.

All tickets will be fully refunded at the point of purchase. Co-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is now slated to make guest appearances in the production at the 7 PM performances December 14–16 and at the 5 PM December 17 show, altering the schedule slightly from his previously announced dates.

The limited run is currently scheduled through January 12, 2022. Following Broadway, the Tony-honored hip-hop improv show will hit the road for an 11-city tour, kicking off in San Francisco January 21 and wrapping up in August in Los Angeles.

Conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Miranda, and Veneziale, Freestyle Love Supreme features a company of singing, rapping, and beat-boxing comedy artists. Using suggestions from audience, the troupe creates a new and singular, completely improvised show every performance.

The company includes Andrew Bancroft a.k.a. Jelly Donut, Kurt Crowley a.k.a. The Lord and Lady Crowley, Tarik Davis a.k.a. Tardis Hardaway, Aneesa Folds a.k.a. Young Nees, Kaila Mullady a.k.a. Kaiser Rözé, Chris Sullivan a.k.a. Shockwave, and Veneziale a.k.a. Two-Touch. Special unannounced guests join the company, including Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Alex Lacamoire, and more.

The production has a set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. General management is provided by Baseline Theatrical. Cody Renard Richard is the production stage manager/associate director.

Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova and made its Broadway debut in 2019. It is a recipient of the 2020 Special Tony Award and can be seen on the small screen as the subject of the Hulu documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.

The Broadway production is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Andy Jones and James Hickey are executive producers.

