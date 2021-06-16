Freestyle Love Supreme Will Return to Broadway This Fall

The limited engagement will return to the Booth Theatre.

Freestyle Love Supreme, the hip-hop improv troupe founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, will return to Broadway's Booth Theatre October 7.

Directed by Kail, the limited engagement is currently scheduled through January 2, 2022.

The company will include Andrew Bancroft a.k.a. Jelly Donut, Tarik Davis a.k.a. Tardis Hardaway, Aneesa Folds a.k.a. Young Nees, Arthur Lewis a.k.a. Arthur the Geniuses, Kaila Mullady a.k.a. Kaiser Rözé, Chris Sullivan a.k.a. Shockwave, and Veneziale a.k.a. Two-Touch.

Special spontaneous and unannounced guests may include Freestyle Love Supreme members Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Bill Sherman, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

In the improvised musical comedy show, the cast spins suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The singing, rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies, and freestyle flow are backed by keyboards and human percussion.

“We are thrilled to be back on Broadway and part of this theatrical community we love so much. The immediacy of our show, with its content driven by audience suggestion, makes it one of the rare shows that can speak to whatever is happening in the moment. We cannot wait to be onstage at the Booth Theatre making people laugh,” said Kail.

The production also features set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. General management is provided by Baseline Theatrical, and the production stage manager is Cody Renard Richard.

Following a hit Off-Broadway run, Freestyle Love Supreme played Broadway's Booth October 2, 2019–January 12, 2020. We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, a documentary about the evolution of the group from its creation in 2005 through its Broadway debut, played the 2020 Sundance Film Festival before premiering on Hulu in July that year.

Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman produce; Andy Jones and James Hickey are the executive producers.

Tickets will go on sale to American Express card members June 16, and they will be available to Audience Rewards members beginning June 21. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 23. A lottery for a limited number of $25 tickets will be offered during the run.