Freestyle Love Supreme Wraps Up Limited Broadway Run January 2

The hip-hop improv show has an 11-city U.S. tour planned for 2022.

Freestyle Love Supreme, the hip-hop improv troupe founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, drops the mic at their final Broadway show this season January 2. The second Broadway engagement—following a 4-month run in 2019—opened at the Booth Theatre October 19 after beginning previews October 7, 2021.

Freestyle Love Supreme features a company of singing, rapping, and beat-boxing comedy artists. Using suggestions from audience, the troupe creates a new and singular, completely improvised show every performance.

The company for this limited run included Andrew Bancroft a.k.a. Jelly Donut, Kurt Crowley a.k.a. The Lord and Lady Crowley, Tarik Davis a.k.a. Tardis Hardaway, Aneesa Folds a.k.a. Young Nees, Kaila Mullady a.k.a. Kaiser Rözé, Chris Sullivan a.k.a. Shockwave, and Veneziale a.k.a. Two-Touch. Special guest appearances were made throughout the run from several long-time FLS company members and collaborators, including Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Alex Lacamoire, and co-founder Miranda, as well as some fun new celebrity faces and Broadway favorites, like Tina Fey, Amber Ruffin, Laura Benanti, Jessica Vosk, Joe Iconis, Watsky, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, and Josh Groban.

The production featured a set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. General management is provided by Baseline Theatrical, and the production stage manager is Cody Renard Richard.

Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova and made its Broadway debut in 2019. It is a recipient of the 2020 Special Tony Award and can be seen on the small screen as the subject of the Hulu documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.

The show will hit the road for an 11-city tour, kicking off in San Francisco January 21 and wrapping up in August in Los Angeles.

