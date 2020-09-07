French Takes on Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet Head Online From the Metropolitan Opera

Opera   French Takes on Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet Head Online From the Metropolitan Opera
By Ryan McPhee
Sep 07, 2020
 
The Nightly Met Streams series goes all-French this week with titles by Massenet, Bizet, and more.
Cendrillon_Metropolitan_Opera_Production_Photo_2018_10_HR.jpg
Joyce DiDonato and company Ken Howard / Met Opera

The Metropolitan Opera is all about the language of love this week, with an all-French lineup slated for its Nightly Met Streams series September 7–13.

The roster includes operatic takes on two familiar tales: Romeo and Juliette (with Gounod's Roméo et Juliette, September 8) and Cinderella (Massenet's Cendrillon, September 10), as well as Anna Netrebko in Manon and Jonas Kaufmann in Werther.

READ: Joyce DiDonato and Alice Coote Hit Theatrical Heights in the Met’s ‘Incredibly Sexy’ Cendrillon

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

September 7: Massenet’s Manon
Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, Paulo Szot, and David Pittsinger, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Originally broadcast April 7, 2012.

September 8: Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette
Starring Diana Damrau, Vittorio Grigolo, Elliot Madore, and Mikhail Petrenko, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Originally broadcast January 21, 2017.

September 9: Berlioz’s La Damnation de Faust
Starring Susan Graham, Marcello Giordani, and John Relyea, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast November 22, 2008.

September 10: Massenet’s Cendrillon
Starring Kathleen Kim, Joyce DiDonato, Alice Coote, Stephanie Blythe, and Laurent Naouri, conducted by Bertrand de Billy. Originally broadcast April 28, 2018.

September 11: Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles
Starring Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Nicolas Testé, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Originally broadcast January 16, 2016.

September 12: Berlioz’s Les Troyens
Starring Deborah Voigt, Susan Graham, Karen Cargill, Bryan Hymel, Eric Cutler, Dwayne Croft, and Kwangchul Youn, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Originally broadcast January 5, 2013.

September 13: Massenet’s Werther
Starring Lisette Oropesa, Sophie Koch, Jonas Kaufmann, David Bižić, and Jonathan Summers, conducted by Alain Altinoglu. Originally broadcast March 15, 2014.

