French Takes on Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet Head Online From the Metropolitan Opera

The Nightly Met Streams series goes all-French this week with titles by Massenet, Bizet, and more.

The Metropolitan Opera is all about the language of love this week, with an all-French lineup slated for its Nightly Met Streams series September 7–13.

The roster includes operatic takes on two familiar tales: Romeo and Juliette (with Gounod's Roméo et Juliette, September 8) and Cinderella (Massenet's Cendrillon, September 10), as well as Anna Netrebko in Manon and Jonas Kaufmann in Werther.

READ: Joyce DiDonato and Alice Coote Hit Theatrical Heights in the Met’s ‘Incredibly Sexy’ Cendrillon

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.



September 7: Massenet’s Manon

Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, Paulo Szot, and David Pittsinger, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Originally broadcast April 7, 2012.

September 8: Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette

Starring Diana Damrau, Vittorio Grigolo, Elliot Madore, and Mikhail Petrenko, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Originally broadcast January 21, 2017.

September 9: Berlioz’s La Damnation de Faust

Starring Susan Graham, Marcello Giordani, and John Relyea, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast November 22, 2008.

September 10: Massenet’s Cendrillon

Starring Kathleen Kim, Joyce DiDonato, Alice Coote, Stephanie Blythe, and Laurent Naouri, conducted by Bertrand de Billy. Originally broadcast April 28, 2018.

September 11: Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles

Starring Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Nicolas Testé, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Originally broadcast January 16, 2016.

September 12: Berlioz’s Les Troyens

Starring Deborah Voigt, Susan Graham, Karen Cargill, Bryan Hymel, Eric Cutler, Dwayne Croft, and Kwangchul Youn, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Originally broadcast January 5, 2013.