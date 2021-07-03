From 1776 to Hello, Dolly!: Celebrating Betty Buckley’s Greatest Stage Moments

In honor of the Tony Award-winner's birthday, look back at her career highlights spanning more than 40 years.

Tony Award winner Betty Buckley celebrates her birthday July 3.

The actor made her Broadway debut in 1969 in the original cast of 1776, beginning a four decade long career on the Main Stem. In that time, Buckley has performed on Broadway in Pippin, Cats (winning a 1983 Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella), Sunset Boulevard, and more . She was last seen onstage as Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! on tour.

In celebration of Buckley, take a look back at highlights from her career.

