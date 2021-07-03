From 1776 to Hello, Dolly!: Celebrating Betty Buckley’s Greatest Stage Moments

The actor made her Broadway debut in 1969 in the original cast of 1776, beginning a four decade long career on the Main Stem. In that time, Buckley has performed on Broadway in Pippin, Cats (winning a 1983 Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella), Sunset Boulevard, and more . She was last seen onstage as Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! on tour.
In celebration of Buckley, take a look back at highlights from her career.
