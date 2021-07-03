From 1776 to Hello, Dolly!: Celebrating Betty Buckley’s Greatest Stage Moments

By Playbill Staff
Jul 03, 2021
 
In honor of the Tony Award-winner's birthday, look back at her career highlights spanning more than 40 years.
Tony Award winner Betty Buckley celebrates her birthday July 3.

The actor made her Broadway debut in 1969 in the original cast of 1776, beginning a four decade long career on the Main Stem. In that time, Buckley has performed on Broadway in Pippin, Cats (winning a 1983 Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella), Sunset Boulevard, and more . She was last seen onstage as Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! on tour.

In celebration of Buckley, take a look back at highlights from her career.

1776_Broadway_Production_Photos_1969_Betty_Buckley_William_Daniels_Howard_Da_Silva_01_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley, William Daniels, and Howard Da Silva in 1776 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Buckley in <i>1776</I>
Betty Buckley in 1776
1776_Broadway_Production_Photos_1969_William_Daniels_Howard_Da_Silva_Betty_Buckley_Ken_Howard_HR.jpg
William Daniels, Howard Da Silva, Betty Buckley, and Ken Howard in 1776 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Buckley and James Congdon in London's <i>Promises, Promises</i>
Betty Buckley and James Congdon in London's Promises, Promises
Tony Roberts and Betty Buckley in London's <i>Promises, Promises</i>
Tony Roberts and Betty Buckley in London's Promises, Promises
Jack Kruschen, Tony Roberts and Betty Buckley in London's <i>Promises, Promises</i>
Jack Kruschen, Tony Roberts, and Betty Buckley in London's Promises, Promises
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in <i>Pippin</i>
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in Pippin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in <i>Pippin</i>
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in Pippin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Betty Buckley2_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley in Cats Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Betty Buckley_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley and cast in Cats Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
