From Beauty and the Beast to A Bronx Tale: Celebrating Alan Menken on Broadway

Photo Features   From Beauty and the Beast to A Bronx Tale: Celebrating Alan Menken on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Jul 22, 2020
 
The Tony and Academy Award winner celebrates his birthday July 22.
Alan_Menken_Graphic_HR

Tony, Oscar, and Grammy winner Alan Menken celebrates his birthday July 22. Menken has been nominated for five Tony Awards, winning in 2012 for Best Original Score for Newsies.

Menken’s stage musicals include Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Sister Act, Newsies, Aladdin, A Bronx Tale, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Some of his song and score credits for film musicals include The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, Newsies, Aladdin, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, The Shaggy Dog, Home on the Range, Enchanted, Tangled, and Mirror Mirror.

cover_no_shadow
King David
Cast of <i>King David</i>
Cast of King David
Beauty and the Beast Playbill - Opening Night
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty_and_the_Beast_Original_Broadway_Cast_01_HR.jpg
Tom Bosley and Susan Egan in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus/Walt Disney Theatrical Productions
Beauty_and_the_Beast_Original_Broadway_Cast_05_HR.jpg
Susan Egan and Terrence Mann in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus/Walt Disney Theatrical Productions
Terrence Mann and Susan Egan in the original Broadway cast of Beauty and the Beast
Terrence Mann and Susan Egan in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus
Susan Egan
Susan Egan in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus
Little Shop of Horrors Playbill - Opening Night, Aug 2003
Little Shop of Horrors
Hunter Foster and Kerry Butler in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i> on Broadway
Hunter Foster and Kerry Butler in Little Shop of Horrors Paul Kolnik
(l.-r.) Kerry Butler and Hunter Foster in the revival of Little Shop of Horrors
Kerry Butler and Hunter Foster in the revival of Little Shop of Horrors Photo by Paul Kolnick
Menken's Hercules made its stage premiere at the Public Theater’s Delacorte Theater in Central Park August 31, 2018. The production, based on the Disney animated film, starred Jelani Alladin as Hercules, Roger Bart as Hades, Jeff Hiller as Panic, James Monroe Iglehart as Phil, Ramona Keller as Thalia, Tamika Lawrence as Calliope, Krysta Rodriguez as Meg, and Rema Webb as Terpsichore.

