From Beauty and the Beast to A Bronx Tale: Celebrating Alan Menken on Broadway

The Tony and Academy Award winner celebrates his birthday July 22.

Tony, Oscar, and Grammy winner Alan Menken celebrates his birthday July 22. Menken has been nominated for five Tony Awards, winning in 2012 for Best Original Score for Newsies.

Menken’s stage musicals include Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Sister Act, Newsies, Aladdin, A Bronx Tale, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Some of his song and score credits for film musicals include The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, Newsies, Aladdin, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, The Shaggy Dog, Home on the Range, Enchanted, Tangled, and Mirror Mirror.

From Beauty and the Beast to A Bronx Tale: Celebrating Alan Menken on Broadway From Beauty and the Beast to A Bronx Tale: Celebrating Alan Menken on Broadway 36 PHOTOS

Menken's Hercules made its stage premiere at the Public Theater’s Delacorte Theater in Central Park August 31, 2018. The production, based on the Disney animated film, starred Jelani Alladin as Hercules, Roger Bart as Hades, Jeff Hiller as Panic, James Monroe Iglehart as Phil, Ramona Keller as Thalia, Tamika Lawrence as Calliope, Krysta Rodriguez as Meg, and Rema Webb as Terpsichore.