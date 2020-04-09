From Beetlejuice to Hamilton, David Korins Unpacks His Favorite Broadway Set Designs

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 09, 2020
 
The Tony Award-nominated scenic designer gives Playbill an inside glimpse at his creative process.
Set Design_Renderings_HR
Beetlejuice set design David Korins

At the beginning of every Broadway creative process, all that exists is an empty stage. Using craft, imagination, and theatre magic, theatre designers bring a production to life, transporting an audience to worlds near and far.

It’s a challenging feat for any one production, but for many Broadway designers, a life in the theatre involves re-inventing the wheel again and again, remaining inspired through a vast career. Playbill caught up with Tony-nominated set designer David Korins to unpack his approach to design, his creative process, and to explore his favorite theatre designs.

Dear-Evan-Hansen-You-Will-Be-Found-4645-Photo-Credit-Matthew-Murphy_Dear_Evan_Hansen_Broadway_Production-Photos_04_HR.jpg
Cast Matthew Murphy

“I define my role to be that of a storyteller,” Korins explains. “I am inspired to create environments that evoke the arc of a story in a clear, contextualized world for both collaborators and audiences. I apply this approach to every project I take on.

“I begin my creative process by engaging in deep conversations with my collaborators and creative team. In these meetings, we engage in free flowing, instinctive, spontaneous dialogue with the goal of finding the essential themes we must bring to life. We analyze and discuss the audience for the project, asking ourselves: How we can deliver the most effective experience for them? How can we use color, texture, architecture, and perspective to help them attach to the emotional core of the piece? These conversations are what I cherish most about my job—I value honest and open communication with my collaborators above all else.

“What inspires me is the collaboration and our collective ability to tell stories. We create worlds where there was nothing before. Every project starts with a blank slate and ends with a fully baked world.”

From the otherworldly Beetlejuice to the historic Hamilton, go inside Korins’ designs for four very different shows.

Set Design_Renderings_HR
"Hamilton is a story of building, of beginning, of establishing the permanence of a newborn country in the wake of turmoil and displacement. Like the characters in Hamilton, architects and carpenters at the dawn of our nation's history were building the scaffolding from which the rest of the nation would rise. These themes of construction and creation catalyzed the design process." David Korins
Set Design_Renderings_HR
"Faced with the challenge of designing a set to accommodate this sprawling, epic story that takes place over the first several decades of our nation's history, I wanted to create an environment both historically precise and malleable, a tapestry of recognizable early American architecture able to instantaneously change and morph from town square to battlefield to Congress to front lines." David Korins
Set Design_Renderings_HR
"In the late 18th century, as shipbuilders became carpenters, architectural styles were influenced by maritime building techniques, which we incorporated through the use of ropes, pulleys, and visible grooves and joints on the stage. The set morphs along with the performance's progression to mark the passage of time throughout—ropes, rough-hewn planks and carpentry tools and are replaced by parchment maps, china dishware, and home goods." David Korins
Set Design_Renderings_HR
"The course of Hamilton’s life was changed first by a literal hurricane that devastated his homeland and subsequently many metaphorical ones—from his crucial role in the Revolutionary War and early American sovereignty to his notoriously tempestuous relationships with his political nemeses and the first political sex scandal. Thus the turntable, evoking a sense of time travel and cyclical motion, accentuates both the epic cinematic scope of the show and the whirling nature of Hamilton’s story." David Korins
Set Design_Renderings_HR
Hamilton set design David Korins
Set Design_Renderings_HR
Dear Evan Hansen set design sketch David Korins
Set Design_Renderings_HR
"The challenge designing Dear Evan Hansen was figuring out how to depict the Internet on stage. We portray the Internet several times, showing it for good, like crowdsourcing, but also for evil, like when Evan’s story goes viral. We placed pockets of realism swirling inside this technological void." David Korins
Dear-Evan-Hansen-You-Will-Be-Found-4645-Photo-Credit-Matthew-Murphy_Dear_Evan_Hansen_Broadway_Production-Photos_04_HR.jpg
"At its core, the show is about connection and community. Thus, we approached the design keeping in mind that the essence of this show is a story of a boy and two families who are struggling to communicate." Matthew Murphy
Dear_Evan_Hansen_Opening_Night_Curtain_01_HR.jpg
"One of my favorite moments designing the show was creating a revelation of space for the finale. Up until this moment, the visual world onstage has been a symbolic representation of the suffocating and overwhelming technological world of social media. In this scene, natural elements replace the digital ones while the vast, clear blue sky gives the audience a cathartic release of emotion." Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Set Design_Renderings_HR
"When director Alex Timbers and I started working on Beetlejuice six years ago, we felt the house should serve as an additional character in the show. In addition, it felt important to me that we honor and acknowledge Tim Burton’s iconic aesthetic sensibility while filtering it through my own distinct perspective as a designer and the specific logistical parameters of theatre. While reading Burton’s original design intent for the movie and digging deep into his detailed visual vocabulary, I was reminded not only of what a gifted illustrator he is, but also his intent to make the style of Beetlejuice feel homemade and do-it-yourself. This led us to design the entire show by literally hand drawing every piece of scenery to evoke a handmade, low-tech sensibility." David Korins
