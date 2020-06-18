From Belle to Beetlejuice: Celebrating the Stage Work of Kerry Butler

Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler celebrates her birthday June 18.

Butler made her Broadway debut in the original Broadway production of Les Misérables, stepping into the role of Eponine. Since then, the actor has continued to captivate audiences with her comedic timing and big voice in Mean Girls, Hairspray, Little Shop of Horrors, and more. She earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Clio/Kira in Xanadu.

Butler was last seen on Broadway in the Tony nominated production of Beetlejuice, originating the role of Barbara.

