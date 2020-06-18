From Belle to Beetlejuice: Celebrating the Stage Work of Kerry Butler

By Playbill Staff
Jun 18, 2020
 
The Tony nominee celebrates her birthday June 18.
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler in Xanadu

Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler celebrates her birthday June 18.

Butler made her Broadway debut in the original Broadway production of Les Misérables, stepping into the role of Eponine. Since then, the actor has continued to captivate audiences with her comedic timing and big voice in Mean Girls, Hairspray, Little Shop of Horrors, and more. She earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Clio/Kira in Xanadu.

Butler was last seen on Broadway in the Tony nominated production of Beetlejuice, originating the role of Barbara.

36 PHOTOS
Deven May and Kerry Butler in Bat Boy at The Union Square Theatre
Kerry Butler and Deven May in Bat Boy at The Union Square Theatre
Kerry Butler in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway
Kerry Butler and Corey Reynolds in Hairspray on Broadway
Kerry Butler in Hairspray on Broadway
Kerry Butler and the cast of Hairspray on Broadway
Christian Borle, Kerry Butler, and cast in Prodigal at The York Theatre Company Edward Pierce
Kerry Butler in Prodigal at The York Theatre Company
Kerry Butler The Opposite of Sex at The Magic Theatre
Kerry Butler and David Burtka in The Opposite of Sex at The Magic Theatre
