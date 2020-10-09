From Big River to The King and I: Celebrating Marin Mazzie on the Stage

The late, beloved theatre veteran was born October 9.

Mazzie made her Broadway debut in 1985, assuming the role of Mary Jane Wilkes in Big River, ushering in a three-decade career on the Main Stem. Her myriad credits included star turns in Spamalot, Man of La Mancha, and Bullets Over Broadway, as well as Broadway's Next to Normal, in which she shared the stage with her husband, Jason Danieley, plus many more regional productions and concerts.

She was Tony-nominated for her performances in Passion, Ragtime, and Kiss Me, Kate. Following her passing in 2018, Mazzie was awarded a special Tony Award in 2019 for her contribution to the American theatre.

Celebrate the remarkable leading lady with a look back at highlights at her career onstage.

