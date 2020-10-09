From Big River to The King and I: Celebrating Marin Mazzie on the Stage

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   From Big River to The King and I: Celebrating Marin Mazzie on the Stage
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 09, 2020
 
The late, beloved theatre veteran was born October 9.
Marin Mazzie in <i>The King and I</i>
Marin Mazzie in The King and I Paul Kolnik

Beloved theatre veteran Marin Mazzie was born October 9.

Mazzie made her Broadway debut in 1985, assuming the role of Mary Jane Wilkes in Big River, ushering in a three-decade career on the Main Stem. Her myriad credits included star turns in Spamalot, Man of La Mancha, and Bullets Over Broadway, as well as Broadway's Next to Normal, in which she shared the stage with her husband, Jason Danieley, plus many more regional productions and concerts.

She was Tony-nominated for her performances in Passion, Ragtime, and Kiss Me, Kate. Following her passing in 2018, Mazzie was awarded a special Tony Award in 2019 for her contribution to the American theatre.

Celebrate the remarkable leading lady with a look back at highlights at her career onstage.

From Big River to The King and I: Marin Mazzie on the Stage

From Big River to The King and I: Marin Mazzie on the Stage

32 PHOTOS
George Merritt, Brian Lane Green, and Marin Mazzie in <i>Big River</i>
George Merritt, Brian Lane Green, and Marin Mazzie in Big River Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
George Merritt, Brian Lane Green, and Marin Mazzie in <i>Big River</i>
George Merritt, Brian Lane Green, and Marin Mazzie in Big River Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Marin Mazzie and Daniel Jenkins in <i>Big River</i>
Marin Mazzie and Daniel Jenkins in Big River Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Marin Mazzie and Jere Shea
Marin Mazzie and Jere Shea in Passion
Jere Shea and Marin Mazzie
Jere Shea and Marin Mazzie in Passion
Donna Murphy, Marin Mazzie, and Jere Shea
Marin Mazzie and Jere Shea in Passion
Marin Mazzie
Marin Mazzie in Passion
Peter Friedman and Marin Mazzie in <i>Ragtime</i>
Peter Friedman and Marin Mazzie in Ragtime Catherine Ashmore
Marin Mazzie, Alex Strange, Lea Michele, and Peter Friedman in <i>Ragtime</i>
Marin Mazzie, Alex Strange, Lea Michele, and Peter Friedman in Ragtime Cathering Ashmore
Marin Mazzie and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Kiss Me, Kate
Marin Mazzie and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Kiss Me, Kate Photo by Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.