From Big River to The King and I: Celebrating Marin Mazzie on the Stage

Beloved theatre veteran
Marin Mazzie was born October 9.
Mazzie made her Broadway debut in 1985, assuming the role of Mary Jane Wilkes in
, ushering in a three-decade career on the Main Stem. Her myriad credits included star turns in Big River , Spamalot , and Man of La Mancha , as well as Broadway's Bullets Over Broadway , in which she shared the stage with her husband, Next to Normal Jason Danieley, plus many more regional productions and concerts.
She was Tony-nominated for her performances in
Passion, Ragtime, and Kiss Me, Kate. Following her passing in 2018, Mazzie was awarded a special Tony Award in 2019 for her contribution to the American theatre.
Celebrate the remarkable leading lady with a look back at highlights at her career onstage.
From
Big River to The King and I: Marin Mazzie on the Stage
From
George Merritt, Brian Lane Green, and Marin Mazzie in
Big River
Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
George Merritt, Brian Lane Green, and Marin Mazzie in
Big River
Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Marin Mazzie and Daniel Jenkins in
Big River
Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Marin Mazzie and Jere Shea in
Passion
Jere Shea and Marin Mazzie in
Passion
Marin Mazzie and Jere Shea in
Passion
Marin Mazzie in
Passion
Peter Friedman and Marin Mazzie in
Ragtime
Catherine Ashmore
Marin Mazzie, Alex Strange, Lea Michele, and Peter Friedman in
Ragtime
Cathering Ashmore
Marin Mazzie and Brian Stokes Mitchell in
Kiss Me, Kate
Photo by Joan Marcus