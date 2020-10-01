From Blonde to the Bard: Celebrating the Birthday of Tony Award Winner Christian Borle

The two-time Tony Award winner celebrates his birthday October 1.

Borle made his Broadway debut in Footloose, assuming the role of Willard Hewitt. Since then, he has starred in Jesus Christ Superstar, Legally Blonde, and more, earning Tony Awards for his performance as Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher and Shakespeare in Something Rotten.

Borle was last seen onstage in the 2019 Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre, playing Orin Scrivello alongside Jonathan Groff as Seymour and Tammy Blanchard as Audrey.