From Blonde to the Bard: Celebrating the Birthday of Tony Award Winner Christian Borle

The two-time Tony Award winner celebrates his birthday October 1.
Christian Borle in Something Rotten! Joan Marcus

Tony Award winner Christian Borle celebrates his birthday October 1.

Borle made his Broadway debut in Footloose, assuming the role of Willard Hewitt. Since then, he has starred in Jesus Christ Superstar, Legally Blonde, and more, earning Tony Awards for his performance as Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher and Shakespeare in Something Rotten.

Borle was last seen onstage in the 2019 Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre, playing Orin Scrivello alongside Jonathan Groff as Seymour and Tammy Blanchard as Audrey.

Christian Borle in <i>Elegies</i>
Christian Borle in Elegies
Christian Borle and Hank Azaria in<i>Monty Python's Spamalot</i>
Christian Borle and Hank Azaria in Monty Python's Spamalot Joan Marcus
Thomas Cannizzaro, Christian Borle, Hank Azaria and Greg Reuter in <i>Monty Python's Spamalot</i>
Thomas Cannizzaro, Christian Borle, Hank Azaria and Greg Reuter in Monty Python's Spamalot Joan Marcus
Christian Borle and Laura Bell Bundy in <i>Legally Blonde</i>
Christian Borle and Laura Bell Bundy in Legally Blonde Paul Kolnik
Christian Borle and Laura Bell Bundy in <i>Legally Blonde</i>
Christian Borle and Laura Bell Bundy in Legally Blonde Paul Kolnik
Christian Borle in <i>Legally Blonde</i>
Christian Borle in Legally Blonde Paul Kolnik
Christian Borle in <i>Mary Poppins</i>
Christian Borle in Mary Poppins Joan Marcus
Laura Michelle Kelly and Christian Borle in <i>Mary Poppins</i>
Laura Michelle Kelly and Christian Borle in Mary Poppins Joan Marcus
Zachary Quinto and Christian Borle in Signature Theatre's production of <i>Angels in America</i>
Zachary Quinto and Christian Borle in Signature Theatre's production of Angels in America Joan Marcus
Christian Borle and Zachary Quinto in Signature Theatre's production of <i>Angels in America</i>
Christian Borle and Zachary Quinto in Signature Theatre's production of Angels in America Joan Marcus
