Photo Features   From Caroline, or Change to Carmen Jones: Look Back at the Performances of Anika Noni Rose
By Playbill Staff
Sep 06, 2020
 
The Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday September 6.
Anika Noni Rose Joan Marcus

Anika Noni Rose, last seen onstage in the Classic Stage Company production of Carmen Jones, celebrates her birthday September 6.

Rose, who earned a Tony Award for Caroline, or Change, last appeared on Broadway in the 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun (earning a Tony nomination). Her additional stage credits include Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and the Encores! presentations of Purlie and The Cradle Will Rock. She is also known for her work on the screen in Dreamgirls, The Princess and the Frog, and BET's The Quad.

Flip through photos of some of her theatre highlights below:

Rose is a Tony Award winner for her performance in Caroline, or Change in 2004.

27 PHOTOS
Ronnell Bey, Mandy Gonzalez, Anika Noni Rose, and Judy Kuhn in <i>Eli&#39;s Comin&#39;</i>
Ronnell Bey, Mandy Gonzalez, Anika Noni Rose, and Judy Kuhn in Eli's Comin' Carol Rosegg
in <i>Eli&#39;s Comin&#39;</i>
Mandy Gonzalez, Judy Kuhn, Anika Noni Rose, and Ronnell Bey in Eli's Comin' Carol Rosegg
Chandra Wilson, Tonya Pinkins and Anika Noni Rose in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Chandra Wilson, Tonya Pinkins, and Anika Noni Rose in Caroline, or Change Photo by Michael Daniel
Lillias White (l.) and Anika Noni Rose in a scene from the Encores! production of <i>Purlie</i>
Lillias White and Anika Noni Rose in the Encores! production of Purlie Photo by Joan Marcus
Beyoncé Knowles, Anika Noni Rose, and Jennifer Hudson in the film version of <i>Dreamgirls </i>
Anika Noni Rose, Beyoncé Knowles, and Jennifer Hudson in the film version of Dreamgirls Dreamworks SKG
Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose in
Anika Noni Rose in the film version of Dreamgirls Dreamworks SKG
Beyoncé Knowles, Anika Noni Rose, and Jennifer Hudson in the film version of <i>Dreamgirls </i>
Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé Knowles, and Anika Noni Rose in the film version of Dreamgirls Dreamworks SKG
Anika Noni Rose and Terrence Howard in <i>Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.</i>
Anika Noni Rose and Terrence Howard in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Joan Marcus
Cat star Anika Noni Rose.
Anika Noni Rose in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Joan Marcus
Terrence Howard as Brick and Anika Noni Rose in <i>Cat on a Hot Tin Roof</i>
Terrence Howard as Brick and Anika Noni Rose in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Joan Marcus
