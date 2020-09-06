From Caroline, or Change to Carmen Jones: Look Back at the Performances of Anika Noni Rose

The Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday September 6.

Anika Noni Rose, last seen onstage in the Classic Stage Company production of Carmen Jones, celebrates her birthday September 6.

Rose, who earned a Tony Award for Caroline, or Change, last appeared on Broadway in the 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun (earning a Tony nomination). Her additional stage credits include Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and the Encores! presentations of Purlie and The Cradle Will Rock. She is also known for her work on the screen in Dreamgirls, The Princess and the Frog, and BET's The Quad.

Flip through photos of some of her theatre highlights below:

