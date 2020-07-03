From Carrie Pipperidge to Frankie and Johnny: Celebrating 6-Time Tony Winner Audra McDonald

By Playbill Staff
Jul 03, 2020
 
The actor celebrates her birthday July 3.
Frankie_and_Johnny_in_the_Clair_de_Lune_Broadway_Opening_Night_Photos_2019_HR
Audra McDonald Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Audra McDonald, who won her sixth Tony Award in 2014 for her leading performance in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, celebrates her birthday July 3. She previously won Tony Awards for Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, The Gershwins’ Porgy, and Bess, and A Raisin in the Sun.

In addition to her six Tonys, McDonald has won two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, and several other accolades. Some of her movie and TV roles include Madame Garderobe in the live-action Beauty and the Beast , Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music Live!, and Sally in Hello, Again. In 2017 she was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

49 PHOTOS
Eddie Korbich and Audra McDonald in <i>Carousel</i>, 1994
Eddie Korbich and Audra McDonald in Carousel, 1994 Joan Marcus
Eddie Korbich and Audra McDonald in <i>Carousel</i>, 1994
Eddie Korbich and Audra McDonald in Carousel, 1994 Joan Marcus
Audra McDonald and cast in <i>Carousel</i>, 1994
Audra McDonald and cast in Carousel, 1994 Joan Marcus
Audra McDonald and Fisher Stevens in <i>Carousel</i>, 1994
Audra McDonald and Fisher Stevens in Carousel, 1994 Joan Marcus
Audra McDonald, 1994 Tony Win for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, <i>Carousel</i>
Audra McDonald, 1994 Tony Win for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Carousel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Zoe Caldwell and Audra McDonald in <i>Master Class</i>, 1995
Zoe Caldwell and Audra McDonald in Master Class, 1995 Jay Thompson
Audra McDonald, 1996 Tony Win for Best Featured Actress in a Play, <i>Master Class</i>
Audra McDonald, 1996 Tony Win for Best Featured Actress in a Play, Master Class Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Ragtime</i>, 1998
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime, 1998 Catherine Ashmore
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Ragtime</i>, 1998
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime, 1998 Catherine Ashmore
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Ragtime</i>, 1998
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime, 1998
McDonald can currently be seen on Broadway in Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune with Michael Shannon. The Arin Arbus-helmed revival is scheduled to play a limited engagement at the Broadhurst Theatre through August 25.

