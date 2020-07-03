From Carrie Pipperidge to Frankie and Johnny: Celebrating 6-Time Tony Winner Audra McDonald

The actor celebrates her birthday July 3.

Audra McDonald, who won her sixth Tony Award in 2014 for her leading performance in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, celebrates her birthday July 3. She previously won Tony Awards for Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, The Gershwins’ Porgy, and Bess, and A Raisin in the Sun.

In addition to her six Tonys, McDonald has won two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, and several other accolades. Some of her movie and TV roles include Madame Garderobe in the live-action Beauty and the Beast , Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music Live!, and Sally in Hello, Again. In 2017 she was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

49 PHOTOS

McDonald can currently be seen on Broadway in Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune with Michael Shannon. The Arin Arbus-helmed revival is scheduled to play a limited engagement at the Broadhurst Theatre through August 25.