From Company to A Chorus Line: Look Back at Charlotte d’Amboise on the Stage

Charlotte d’Amboise celebrates her birthday May 11.
D'Amboise made her Broadway debut Cats in 1984, beginning a three-decade career on the Great White Way. The triple threat earned Tony nominations for her performances in Jerome Robbins’ Broadway and the 2006 revival of A Chorus Line. The multi-talented actor has also performed the role of Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival of John Kander and Fred Ebb's Chicago on numerous occasions. D’Amboise's other Broadway credits include Song and Dance, Carrie, Damn Yankees, Company, Contact,Sweet Charity, and Pippin.