From Company to A Chorus Line: Look Back at Charlotte d’Amboise on the Stage

The Tony Award nominee celebrates her birthday May 11.

Charlotte d’Amboise celebrates her birthday May 11. D'Amboise made her Broadway debut Cats in 1984, beginning a three-decade career on the Great White Way. The triple threat earned Tony nominations for her performances in Jerome Robbins’ Broadway and the 2006 revival of A Chorus Line. The multi-talented actor has also performed the role of Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival of John Kander and Fred Ebb's Chicago on numerous occasions. D’Amboise's other Broadway credits include Song and Dance, Carrie, Damn Yankees, Company, Contact, Sweet Charity, and Pippin. READ: From Cats to Pippin, Charlotte D’Amboise’s 5 Most Memorable Nights Onstage D'Amboise was last on Broadway in Chicago, reprising her performance as the merry murderess. From Company to A Chorus Line: Look Back at Charlotte d'Amboise on the Stage From Company to A Chorus Line: Look Back at Charlotte d'Amboise on the Stage 23 PHOTOS