From Company to A Chorus Line: Look Back at Charlotte d’Amboise on the Stage

By Hannah Vine
May 11, 2020
 
The Tony Award nominee celebrates her birthday May 11.
Charlotte d'Amboise in A Chorus Line.
Charlotte d'Amboise in A Chorus Line. Paul Kolnik

Charlotte d’Amboise celebrates her birthday May 11.

D'Amboise made her Broadway debut Cats in 1984, beginning a three-decade career on the Great White Way. The triple threat earned Tony nominations for her performances in Jerome Robbins’ Broadway and the 2006 revival of A Chorus Line. The multi-talented actor has also performed the role of Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival of John Kander and Fred Ebb's Chicago on numerous occasions. D’Amboise's other Broadway credits include Song and Dance, Carrie, Damn Yankees, Company, Contact, Sweet Charity, and Pippin.

D'Amboise was last on Broadway in Chicago, reprising her performance as the merry murderess.

Song_&_Dance_Broadway_Production_Photos_1985_Charlotte_d'Amboise_Christopher_d'Amboise_HR.jpg
Charlotte d'Amboise and Christopher d'Amboise in Song & Dance Kenn Duncan
Jerome_Robbins'_Broadway_Production_Photos_1989_Charlotte_d'Amboise_Donna Di_Meo_Linda_Talcott_Steve_Ochoa_HR.jpg
Charlotte d'Amboise, Donna Di Meo, Linda Talcott, and Steve Ochoa in Jerome Robbins' Broadway Martha Swope
Jerome_Robbins'_Broadway_Productioin_Photos_1989_Barbara_Yeager_Elaine_Wright_Charlotte_d'Amboise_Nancy_Hess_Renee_Stork_HR.jpg
Barbara Yeager, Elaine Wright, Charlotte d'Amboise, Nancy Hess, and Renee Stork in Jerome Robbins' Broadway Martha Swope
Jerome_Robbins'_Broadway_Production_Photos_1989_Charlotte_d'Amboise_HR.jpg
Charlotte d'Amboise in Jerome Robbins' Broadway Martha Swope
Paul Gyngell, Sally Ann Triplett, Charlotte d'Amboise, Gene Anthony Ray and company
Paul Gyngell, Sally Ann Triplett, Charlotte d'Amboise, Gene Anthony Ray, and company in Carrie Peter Cunningham
Charlotte d'Amboise and Gene Anthony Ray
Charlotte d'Amboise and Gene Anthony Ray in Carrie
Damn_Yankees_Broadway_Production_Photos_1994_Charlotte_d'Amboise_HR-2.jpg
Charlotte d'Amboise in Damn Yankees Carol Rosegg
Victor Garber and Charlotte d'Amboise
Victor Garber and Charlotte d'Amboise in Damn Yankees Carol Rosegg
A Scene from <i>Company</i>
Cast of Company
Charlotte d'Amboise in Chicago
Charlotte d'Amboise in Chicago Photo by Jeremy Daniel
