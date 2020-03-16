From Damn Yankees to Hello, Dolly!: Look at the Stage Highlights of Victor Garber

The Tony-nominated actor celebrates his birthday March 16.

Stage and screen star Victor Garber celebrates his birthday March 16. The Tony nominated actor made his Broadway debut as the standby in The Shadow Box in 1977 before starring as Valére in Tartuffe in the same year. Throughout his four decade career, Garber has starred in a wide range of work on the Great White Way, from searing dramas such as The Normal Heart to joyous classics like Damn Yankees. Garber was last seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! as Horace Vandergelder.

In addition to his stage work, Garber has starred in TV and film, including his performance as Jesus in Godspell, King Maximillian in Cinderella, and more.