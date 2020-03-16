From Damn Yankees to Hello, Dolly!: Look at the Stage Highlights of Victor Garber

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   From Damn Yankees to Hello, Dolly!: Look at the Stage Highlights of Victor Garber
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 16, 2020
 
The Tony-nominated actor celebrates his birthday March 16.
Victor Garber
Victor Garber Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stage and screen star Victor Garber celebrates his birthday March 16. The Tony nominated actor made his Broadway debut as the standby in The Shadow Box in 1977 before starring as Valére in Tartuffe in the same year. Throughout his four decade career, Garber has starred in a wide range of work on the Great White Way, from searing dramas such as The Normal Heart to joyous classics like Damn Yankees. Garber was last seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! as Horace Vandergelder.

In addition to his stage work, Garber has starred in TV and film, including his performance as Jesus in Godspell, King Maximillian in Cinderella, and more.

From Damn Yankees to Hello, Dolly!: Look at the Stage Highlights of Victor Garber

From Damn Yankees to Hello, Dolly!: Look at the Stage Highlights of Victor Garber

18 PHOTOS
Marian Seldes (with John Wood and Victor Garber) in <i>Deathtrap</i>
Marian Seldes with John Wood and Victor Garber in Deathtrap Sy Friedman
Sweeney Todd.jpg
Sarah Rice and Victor Garber in Sweeney Todd Martha Swope
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Len Cariou and Victor Garber Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Len Cariou, Victor Garber, and Angela Lansbury Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Noises Off_Broadway_Production Photos_1982_X_HR
Victor Garber and Deborah Rush Martha Swope
Noises Off_Broadway_Production Photos_1982_X_HR
Deborah Rush and Victor Garber Martha Swope
Victor Garber
Victor Garber in The Devil's Disciple Martha Swope//©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Lend_Me_A_Tenor_Broadway_Production_Photos_1989_HR
Ron Holgate and Victor Garber Martha Swope
Lend_Me_A_Tenor_Broadway_Production_Photos_1989_HR
Victor Garber and Philip Bosco Martha Swope
Lend_Me_A_Tenor_Broadway_Production_Photos_1989_HR
Caroline Lagerfelt and Victor Garber Martha Swope
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.