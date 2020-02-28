From Dot to Dolly: Revisiting the Stage Work of Bernadette Peters

By Playbill Staff
Feb 28, 2020
 
The Tony-winning actor celebrates her birthday February 28.
Bernadette Peters in <i>A Little Night Music</i>
Bernadette Peters in A Little Night Music Joan Marcus

Bernadette Peters made her New York theatrical debut at the age of ten, playing the role of Tessie in a City Center revival of The Most Happy Fella. She won Tony Awards for her performances in musicals by Andrew Lloyd Webber (Song & Dance) and Irving Berlin (a revival of Annie Get Your Gun), and has also created leading roles in musicals by Jerry Herman (Mack & Mabel) and Marvin Hamlisch (The Goodbye Girl). Peters is, perhaps, most associated with the work of Stephen Sondheim, having offered performances in five Broadway musicals that boast lyrics and/or music by Sondheim: model/mistress Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, the Witch in Into the Woods, the indomitable stage mother Rose in Gypsy, the captivating Desiree Armfeldt in A Little Night Music, and Sally Plummer Durant in Follies.

Peters was most recently seen on Broadway as Dolly Levi in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! at the Shubert Theatre.

Read: INSIDE BERNADETTE PETERS’ OPENING NIGHT IN BROADWAY’S HELLO, DOLLY!

Flip through the photos of her career below:

Bernadette Peters and cast in <i>Dames at Sea</i> Off-Broadway, 1966
Bernadette Peters and cast in Dames at Sea Off-Broadway, 1966
Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Betty Ann Grove and Jerry Dodge in <i>George M!</i>, 1968
Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Betty Ann Grove, and Jerry Dodge in George M!, 1968 Friedman-Abeles
Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Jerry Dodge and Betty Ann Grove in <i>George M!</i>, 1968
Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Jerry Dodge, and Betty Ann Grove in George M!, 1968 Friedman-Abeles
Bernadette Peters in <i>La Strada</i>
Bernadette Peters in La Strada, 1969 Friedman-Abeles / New York Public Library
Bernadette Petere in <i>La Strada</i>
Bernadette Peters in La Strada, 1969 Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters in <i>On the Town</i>
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters in On the Town, 1971 Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters in <i>On the Town</i>
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters in On the Town, 1971 Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters <i>On the Town</i>
Ron Husmann and Bernadette Peters in On the Town, 1971 Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Robert Preston and Bernadette Peters in <i>Mack & Mabel</i>, 1974
Robert Preston and Bernadette Peters in Mack & Mabel, 1974
Bernadette Peters and Christine Baranski in <i>Sally and Marsha</i>
Bernadette Peters and Christine Baranski in Sally and Marsha, 1982 Gerry Goodstein
