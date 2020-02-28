From Dot to Dolly: Revisiting the Stage Work of Bernadette Peters

The Tony-winning actor celebrates her birthday February 28.

Bernadette Peters made her New York theatrical debut at the age of ten, playing the role of Tessie in a City Center revival of The Most Happy Fella. She won Tony Awards for her performances in musicals by Andrew Lloyd Webber (Song & Dance) and Irving Berlin (a revival of Annie Get Your Gun), and has also created leading roles in musicals by Jerry Herman (Mack & Mabel) and Marvin Hamlisch (The Goodbye Girl). Peters is, perhaps, most associated with the work of Stephen Sondheim, having offered performances in five Broadway musicals that boast lyrics and/or music by Sondheim: model/mistress Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, the Witch in Into the Woods, the indomitable stage mother Rose in Gypsy, the captivating Desiree Armfeldt in A Little Night Music, and Sally Plummer Durant in Follies.

Peters was most recently seen on Broadway as Dolly Levi in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! at the Shubert Theatre.

