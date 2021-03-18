From Éponine to Charity: Celebrating Sutton Foster on the Musical Stage

From Éponine to Charity: Celebrating Sutton Foster on the Musical Stage
By Nathan Skethway
Mar 18, 2021
 
The two-time Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday March 18.
Roundabout Theatre Company_Gala_2020_HR
Sutton Foster Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch

Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster celebrates her birthday March 18. In honor of the stage and television actor, we take a look at her greatest musical theatre performances.

Foster took home Tony Awards for her performances in Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie, and was Tony-nominated for Shrek the Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women and Violet. Her other Broadway credits include Young Frankenstein, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Annie, Grease, and Les Misérables.

In addition to her work onstage, Foster has also starred on screen, leading television shows such as Younger and Bunheads.

Foster is slated to return to Broadway in The Music Man, starring alongside Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman. The production, directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks with choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, will begin performances December 2021.

From Éponine to Charity: Celebrating Sutton Foster on the Stage

From Éponine to Charity: Celebrating Sutton Foster on the Stage

38 PHOTOS
A young Sutton Foster starred as Annie with the Augusta Players
Sutton Foster starred as Annie with the Augusta Players
Sutton Foster in <i>Les Miserables</i>
Sutton Foster in Les Miserables
Sutton Foster in <i>Les Miserables</i>
Sutton Foster in Les Miserables
Sutton Foster in the company of <i>Grease</i>
Sutton Foster in the company of Grease
Sutton Foster (standing, left) played Star-To-Be and performed in the ensemble of the 1997 revival of <i>Annie</i>
Sutton Foster and cast of Annie Carol Rosegg
Sutton Foster in <i>Thoroughly Modern Millie</i>
Sutton Foster in Thoroughly Modern Millie Joan Marcus
Sutton Foster in <i> Thoroughly Modern Millie</i>
Sutton Foster in Thoroughly Modern Millie Joan Marcus
Megan McGinnis, Amy McAlexander, Jenny Powers, Maureen McGovern and Sutton Foster in <i>Little Women</i>
Megan McGinnis, Amy McAlexander, Jenny Powers, Maureen McGovern, and Sutton Foster in Little Women Joan Marcus
Maureen McGovern and Sutton Foster in <i>Little Women</i>
Maureen McGovern and Sutton Foster in Little Women Joan Marcus
The cast of <i>Little Women</i>
Cast of Little Women Joan Marcus
