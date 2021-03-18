From Éponine to Charity: Celebrating Sutton Foster on the Musical Stage

The two-time Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday March 18.

Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster celebrates her birthday March 18. In honor of the stage and television actor, we take a look at her greatest musical theatre performances.

Foster took home Tony Awards for her performances in Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie, and was Tony-nominated for Shrek the Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women and Violet. Her other Broadway credits include Young Frankenstein, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Annie, Grease, and Les Misérables.

In addition to her work onstage, Foster has also starred on screen, leading television shows such as Younger and Bunheads.

Foster is slated to return to Broadway in The Music Man, starring alongside Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman. The production, directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks with choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, will begin performances December 2021.

