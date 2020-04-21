From Eva to Rose: Celebrating Patti LuPone’s Stage Career

The Tony and Olivier Award winner celebrates her birthday April 21.

Stage and screen star Patti LuPone celebrates her birthday April 21.

LuPone made her Broadway debut in The Three Sisters in 1973, beginning an almost five-decade career on the Great White Way. LuPone has originated roles in Sunset Boulevard, Les Misérables, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, as well as productions of Anything Goes, Oliver!, Working, The Old Neighborhood, Master Class, The Cradle Will Rock, Sweeney Todd, and Pal Joey. She earned her first Tony Award for Evita in 1980, and her second for the 2008 revival of Gypsy.

Following an acclaimed run in London, LuPone returned to the Broadway in the gender-switched revival of Company as Joanne, which began performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre March 2.

Celebrating Patti LuPone's Stage Career Celebrating Patti LuPone's Stage Career 46 PHOTOS

As previously reported, LuPone is set to return to the screen in Ryan Murphy's limited series Hollywood on FX.