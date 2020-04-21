From Eva to Rose: Celebrating Patti LuPone’s Stage Career

By Playbill Staff
Apr 21, 2020
 
The Tony and Olivier Award winner celebrates her birthday April 21.
Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone in Evita Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Stage and screen star Patti LuPone celebrates her birthday April 21.

LuPone made her Broadway debut in The Three Sisters in 1973, beginning an almost five-decade career on the Great White Way. LuPone has originated roles in Sunset Boulevard, Les Misérables, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, as well as productions of Anything Goes, Oliver!, Working, The Old Neighborhood, Master Class, The Cradle Will Rock, Sweeney Todd, and Pal Joey. She earned her first Tony Award for Evita in 1980, and her second for the 2008 revival of Gypsy.

Following an acclaimed run in London, LuPone returned to the Broadway in the gender-switched revival of Company as Joanne, which began performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre March 2.

46 PHOTOS
Patti LuPone (seated), with Mary Joan Negro and Mary Lou Rosato, in <i>The Three Sisters</i> for The Acting Company (1973)
Patti LuPone (seated) with Mary-Joan Negro and Mary Lou Rosato, in The Three Sisters for The Acting Company (1973) Diane Gorodnitzki
Patti LuPone and Kevin Kline in <i>The Robber Bridegroom</i> for The Acting Company (1976)
Patti LuPone and Kevin Kline in The Robber Bridegroom for The Acting Company (1976) Robert M. Lightfoot III
Patti LuPone and Chaim Topol in <i>The Baker&#39;s Wife</i>
Patti LuPone and Chaim Topol in The Baker's Wife (1976) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Chaim Topol and<b data-rte2-sanitize="bold"> </b>Patti LuPone in <i>The Baker&#39;s Wife</i>
Chaim Topol and Patti LuPone in The Baker's Wife (1976) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Patti
Patti LuPone in The Water Engine (1977) Martha Swope
Patti LuPone and Barbara Tarbuck in <i>The Water Engine</i>
Patti LuPone and Barbara Tarbuck in The Water Engine (1977) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone in Evita on Broadway (1979) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone in Evita on Broadway (1979) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mark Syers, Patti LuPone, and Mandy Patinkin
Mark Syers, Patti LuPone, and Mandy Patinkin in Evita on Broadway (1979) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Patti
Patti LuPone in The Cradle Will Rock (1983) Martha Swope
As previously reported, LuPone is set to return to the screen in Ryan Murphy's limited series Hollywood on FX.

