From Evita to Sunday in the Park With George: A Look Back at Mandy Patinkin On the Stage

The Tony Award-winning actor celebrates his birthday November 30.

Stage and screen star Mandy Patinkin celebrates his birthday November 30.

Patinkin made his Broadway debut in 1975, playing Mr. Arthur Gower in Trelawny of the “Wells,” beginning a four and half decade career on the Main Stem. Throughout his career, he originated the roles of Che in Evita (for which he earned a Tony Award), George in Sunday in the Park with George, Burrs in The Wild Party and more. He was last seen on Broadway in 2011 with An Evening With Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin.

In addition to his career onstage, Patinkin has enjoyed a thriving career on screen, appearing in films such as Yentl and Dick Tracy and on television in shows such as Chicago Hope and Homeland.