From Evita to Sunday in the Park With George: A Look Back at Mandy Patinkin On the Stage

Photo Features   From Evita to Sunday in the Park With George: A Look Back at Mandy Patinkin On the Stage
By Playbill Staff
Nov 30, 2020
 
The Tony Award-winning actor celebrates his birthday November 30.
Mandy Patinkin
Mandy Patinkin Courtesy NJPAC

Stage and screen star Mandy Patinkin celebrates his birthday November 30.

Patinkin made his Broadway debut in 1975, playing Mr. Arthur Gower in Trelawny of the “Wells,” beginning a four and half decade career on the Main Stem. Throughout his career, he originated the roles of Che in Evita (for which he earned a Tony Award), George in Sunday in the Park with George, Burrs in The Wild Party and more. He was last seen on Broadway in 2011 with An Evening With Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin.

In addition to his career onstage, Patinkin has enjoyed a thriving career on screen, appearing in films such as Yentl and Dick Tracy and on television in shows such as Chicago Hope and Homeland.

Mandy Patinkin and Mary Beth Hurt in Trelawny of the "Wells" Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mandy Patinkin and Mary Beth Hurt in Trelawny of the "Wells" Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Laurence Luckinbill, Patricia Elliott and Mandy Patinkin in <i>The Shadow Box</i>
Laurence Luckinbill, Patricia Elliott and Mandy Patinkin in The Shadow Box
Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin in rehearsal for Evita Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, and Hal Prince in rehearsals for Evita Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mandy Patinkin, Patti LuPone, and Bob Gunton in rehearsals for Evita Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mandy Patinkin in <i>Evita</i>
Mandy Patinkin in Evita Martha Swope
Mandy Patinkin and Patti LuPone in <i>Evita</i>
Mandy Patinkin and Patti LuPone in Evita Martha Swope
Mandy Patinkin in <i>Evita</i>
Mandy Patinkin in Evita Martha Swope
Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin in <i>Evita</i>
Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin in Evita Martha Swope
