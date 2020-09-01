From Falsettos to Hello, Dolly!: Celebrating Carolee Carmello on the Stage

Three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello celebrates her birthday September 1.

Carmello has appeared in 14 Broadway musicals. She was seen on Broadway as Mae Tuck in Tuck Everlasting and as Mrs. du Maurier in Finding Neverland (earning a Drama Desk nomination). She received both a Tony nomination and Drama Desk nomination for her portrayal of Aimee Semple McPherson in Scandalous. Broadway audiences also saw her as Mother Superior in Sister Act, as Mrs. Beineke in The Addams Family (Drama Desk nomination and Outer Critics Circle nomination), as Donna in Mamma Mia!, as Gabrielle in Lestat (Tony nomination, Drama Desk nomination), as Ms. Pennywise in Urinetown, as Kate in Kiss Me, Kate, as Marguerite in The Scarlet Pimpernel, as Lucille Frank in Parade (Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award), as Abigail Adams in 1776, as Cordelia in Falsettos, and as Oolie in City of Angels.

Carmello was last seen in the role of Dolly Levi in the national tour of Hello, Dolly!.