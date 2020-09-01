From Falsettos to Hello, Dolly!: Celebrating Carolee Carmello on the Stage

Photo Features   From Falsettos to Hello, Dolly!: Celebrating Carolee Carmello on the Stage
By Playbill Staff
Sep 01, 2020
 
Three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello celebrates her birthday September 1.
Carolee Carmello in <i>Hello, Dolly!</i>
Carolee Carmello in Hello, Dolly! Julieta Cervantes

Carmello has appeared in 14 Broadway musicals. She was seen on Broadway as Mae Tuck in Tuck Everlasting and as Mrs. du Maurier in Finding Neverland (earning a Drama Desk nomination). She received both a Tony nomination and Drama Desk nomination for her portrayal of Aimee Semple McPherson in Scandalous. Broadway audiences also saw her as Mother Superior in Sister Act, as Mrs. Beineke in The Addams Family (Drama Desk nomination and Outer Critics Circle nomination), as Donna in Mamma Mia!, as Gabrielle in Lestat (Tony nomination, Drama Desk nomination), as Ms. Pennywise in Urinetown, as Kate in Kiss Me, Kate, as Marguerite in The Scarlet Pimpernel, as Lucille Frank in Parade (Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award), as Abigail Adams in 1776, as Cordelia in Falsettos, and as Oolie in City of Angels.

Carmello was last seen in the role of Dolly Levi in the national tour of Hello, Dolly!.

48 PHOTOS
Heather MacRae, Carolee Carmello, Jonathan Kaplan and Michael Rupert in <i>Falsettos</i>
Heather MacRae, Carolee Carmello, Jonathan Kaplan and Michael Rupert in Falsettos Carol Rosegg
Carolee Carmello and cast in <i>Falsettos</i>
Carolee Carmello and cast in Falsettos Carol Rosegg
Carolee Carmello and cast in <i>Falsettos</i>
Carolee Carmello and cast in Falsettos Carol Rosegg
Heather MacRae and Carolee Carmello in <i>Falsettos</i>
Heather MacRae and Carolee Carmello in Falsettos
Carolee Carmello in <i>1776</i>
Carolee Carmello in 1776 Joan Marcus
Carolee Carmello in <i>The Scarlet Pimpernel</i>
Carolee Carmello in The Scarlet Pimpernel
Carolee Carmello in <i>The Scarlet Pimpernel</i>
Carolee Carmello in The Scarlet Pimpernel
Carolee Carmello and Ron Bohmer in <i>The Scarlet Pimpernel</i>
Carolee Carmello and Ron Bohmer in The Scarlet Pimpernel
Carolee Carmello in <i>Bells Are Ringing</i> at Reprise
Carolee Carmello in Bells Are Ringing at LA Reprise
Carolee Carmello in <i>Bells Are Ringing</i> at Reprise
Carolee Carmello in Bells Are Ringing at LA Reprise
