From Fiddler to Hello, Dolly!: A Look Back at Bette Midler on the Stage

By Playbill Staff
Dec 01, 2020
 
The Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award winner celebrates her birthday December 1.
Bette Midler in <i>Hello, Dolly!</i>
Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly! Julieta Cervantes

Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award winner Bette Midler celebrates her birthday December 1.

Midler made her Broadway debut part way through the original run of Fiddler on the Roof in 1967, assuming the role of Tzeitel and others. She returned to the Main Stem with concert shows in 1973 and 1975, and again in 2013 to star in John Logan’s solo play I'll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers. Midler was last seen on Broadway in the acclaimed 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly!, with her performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi earning her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Look back at highlights from her career on Broadway.

Fiddler on the Roof Playbill - Sept 1964
Fiddler on the Roof
Bette Midler (far right) and company in <i>Fiddler on the Roof</i>, 1967.
Bette Midler (far right) and company in Fiddler on the Roof Friedman-Abeles Photographers
Bette Midler in her <i>Clams on the Half Shell Revue</i>
Bette Midler (center) in Fiddler on the Roof Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bette Midler in <i>Fiddler on the Roof</i>
Bette Midler in Fiddler on the Roof Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bette Midler
Johnny Carson and Bette Midler
Johnny Carson and Bette Midler at the 1974 Tony Awards Bob Deutsch
Bette Midler's Clams on the Half Shell Revue
Bette Midler in her <i>Clams on the Half Shell Revue</i>
Bette Midler in her Clams on the Half Shell Revue Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bette Midler in her <i>Clams on the Half Shell Revue</i>
Bette Midler in her Clams on the Half Shell Revue Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bette Midler in her <i>Clams on the Half Shell Revue</i>
Bette Midler in her Clams on the Half Shell Revue Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
