From Fiddler to Hello, Dolly!: A Look Back at Bette Midler on the Stage

The Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award winner celebrates her birthday December 1.

Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award winner Bette Midler celebrates her birthday December 1. Midler made her Broadway debut part way through the original run of Fiddler on the Roof in 1967, assuming the role of Tzeitel and others. She returned to the Main Stem with concert shows in 1973 and 1975, and again in 2013 to star in John Logan’s solo play I'll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers. Midler was last seen on Broadway in the acclaimed 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly!, with her performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi earning her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Look back at highlights from her career on Broadway.

