From Fosca to Dolly: Celebrating Donna Murphy on the New York Stage

By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 07, 2021
 
The two-time Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday March 7.
Donna Murphy in Hello, Dolly!
Donna Murphy in Hello, Dolly! Julieta Cervantes

Two-time Tony Award winner Donna Murphy celebrates her birthday March 7.

The actor made her Broadway debut in the The Mystery of Edwin Drood at the Imperial Theatre in 1985, beginning a long career starring as some of theatre’s most iconic characters, including her Tony Award–winning turns as Fosca in Passion and Anna Leonowens in The King and I.

Murphy was last seen on Broadway as Dolly Levi in the hit revival of Hello, Dolly!

37 PHOTOS
Donna Murphy in <i> The Mystery of Edwin Drood</i>
Donna Murphy in The Mystery of Edwin Drood Martha Swope
Donna Murphy in <i>Song of Singapore</i>
Donna Murphy in Song of Singapore
Carolee Carmello and Donna Murphy in <i>Hello Again</i>
Carolee Carmello and Donna Murphy in Hello Again Joan Marcus
Donnna Murphy and David A. White in <i>Hello Again</i>
Donnna Murphy and David A. White in Hello Again Joan Marcus
Jere Shea and Donny Murphy in Passion.
Jere Shea and Donna Murphy in Passion Joan Marcus
Donna Murphy in <i>Passion</i>
Donna Murphy in Passion Joan Marcus
Donna Murphy in <i>Passion</i>
Donna Murphy in Passion Joan Marcus
Donna Murphy in <i>Passion</i>
Donna Murphy in Passion Joan Marcus
Donna Murphy in <i>Passion</i>
Donna Murphy in Passion Joan Marcus
Donna Murphy in <i>The King and I</i>
Donna Murphy in The King and I Joan Marcus
