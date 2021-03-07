From Fosca to Dolly: Celebrating Donna Murphy on the New York Stage

Two-time Tony Award winner Donna Murphy celebrates her birthday March 7.

The actor made her Broadway debut in the The Mystery of Edwin Drood at the Imperial Theatre in 1985, beginning a long career starring as some of theatre’s most iconic characters, including her Tony Award–winning turns as Fosca in Passion and Anna Leonowens in The King and I.

Murphy was last seen on Broadway as Dolly Levi in the hit revival of Hello, Dolly!