From Glinda to Dot: Take a Look at Annaleigh Ashford on the Stage

The Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday June 25.

Known for her comedic timing, Ashford made her Broadway debut in Legally Blonde in 2007, originating the role of Margot. Throughout the course of her career, the actor has tackled classic plays like You Can’t Take It With (in which she earned a Tony Award for her performance as Essie) to modern musicals like Kinky Boots, originating the role of Lauren. Ashford was last seen on Broadway in the 2017 revival of Sunday in the Park With George as Dot.

In addition to her stage work, Ashford has also starred on screen, appearing in shows including Master of Sex, Younger, and more. As previously announced, she is set to star in Chuck Lorre's CBS pilot B Positive as Gina, a working-class woman living in her mother's basement who is known to make decisions without thinking first.