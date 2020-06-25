From Glinda to Dot: Take a Look at Annaleigh Ashford on the Stage

By Playbill Staff
Jun 25, 2020
 
The Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday June 25.
Annaleigh Ashford in <i>Kinky Boots</i>
Annaleigh Ashford in Kinky Boots Matthew Murphy

Known for her comedic timing, Ashford made her Broadway debut in Legally Blonde in 2007, originating the role of Margot. Throughout the course of her career, the actor has tackled classic plays like You Can’t Take It With (in which she earned a Tony Award for her performance as Essie) to modern musicals like Kinky Boots, originating the role of Lauren. Ashford was last seen on Broadway in the 2017 revival of Sunday in the Park With George as Dot.

In addition to her stage work, Ashford has also starred on screen, appearing in shows including Master of Sex, Younger, and more. As previously announced, she is set to star in Chuck Lorre's CBS pilot B Positive as Gina, a working-class woman living in her mother's basement who is known to make decisions without thinking first.

Laura Bell Bundy, Leslie Kritzer, Annaleigh Ashford, and DeQuina Moore
Laura Bell Bundy, Leslie Kritzer, Annaleigh Ashford, and DeQuina Moore in Legally Blonde Paul Kolnik
Laura Bell Bundy and cast
Laura Bell Bundy, Annaleigh Ashford, and cast in Legally Blonde Paul Kolnik
Annaleigh Ashford
Annaleigh Ashford in Wicked
Annaleigh Ashford and Stephanie J. Block
Annaleigh Ashford and Stephanie J. Block in Wicked
Annaleigh Ashford during the post-show dance party
Annaleigh Ashford in Hair
Vanessa Ray, Ace Young, Diana Degarmo, Jeannette Bayardelle and Annaleigh Ashford with the company
Vanessa Ray, Ace Young, Diana Degarmo, Jeannette Bayardelle, and Annaleigh Ashford with the company in Hair
Annaleigh Ashford
Annaleigh Ashford in Rent
Annaleigh Ashford, Corbin Reid, Matt Shingledecker and Arianda Fernandez
Annaleigh Ashford, Corbin Reid, Matt Shingledecker, and Arianda Fernandez in Rent
Diedre Friel, Nick Blaemire, Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, Josh Segarra and Annaleigh Ashford in Dogfight.
Diedre Friel, Nick Blaemire, Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, Josh Segarra, and Annaleigh Ashford in Dogfight Joan Marcus
Annaleigh Ashford and Stark Sands in <i>Kinky Boots</i>
Annaleigh Ashford and Stark Sands in Kinky Boots Matthew Murphy
