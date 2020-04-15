From Grande to Groban: Meet the All-Star Cast of the Disney Family Singalong

Take a look at the artists performing in the nationwide event on ABC April 16.

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Josh Groban, and more are set for the upcoming ABC TV special The Disney Family Singalong, airing April 16 at 8 PM ET.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the one-hour program will feature celebrities with their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes, along with a vocal warmup by Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth. With an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics, audiences can follow along on tunes from Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, Moana, Frozen, and High School Musical.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories, or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can,” said ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Viewers can also expect a performance of “We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and stars from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Zombies, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D’Amelio, and Dixie D’Amelio.

The special will also air PSAs with talent from across Disney's small screen realm for Feeding America, which provides resources for people in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. For more information, visit FeedingAmerica.org.