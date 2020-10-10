From Guys and Dolls to Gigi: Celebrating the Stage Work of Victoria Clark

The Tony winner celebrates her birthday October 10.

Victoria Clark, who won a Tony Award in 2005 for her performance in The Light in the Piazza, celebrates her birthday October 10.

The celebrated actor, who has also received acclaim for recent directing projects, was also Tony-nominated for her performances in Sister Act, Cinderella, and Gigi. Clark was most recently seen onstage touring the colorado premiere of André Previn and Tom Stoppard’s Penelope with Renée Fleming at Aspen Music Festival and School.