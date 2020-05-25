From Hamilton to Angels in America, Check Out the Past Decade of Drama Desk Award-Winning Productions

Photo Features   From Hamilton to Angels in America, Check Out the Past Decade of Drama Desk Award-Winning Productions
By Marc J. Franklin
May 25, 2020
 
Ahead of the 65th annual ceremony on May 31, we revisit the shows that took home the award's top honors.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of <i>Hamilton</i>
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of Hamilton Joan Marcus

As previously reported, the winners of the 65th annual Drama Desk Awards will be announced on NY1’s On Stage May 31 at 7:30 PM ET. The awards special, held in lieu of a traditional ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic, will also stream on NY1.com and DramaDeskAwards.com.

Founded in 1955, the Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theatre critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theatre and recognize work from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway productions.

In honor of the upcoming awards, Playbill looks back at the last 10 years of Drama Desk Award-winning productions.

Red star Alfred Molina
Red, 2010 Johan Persson
J. Bernard Calloway and Montego Glover in Memphis.
Memphis, 2010 Joan Marcus
Scarlett Johansson and Liev Schreiber in <i>A View From the Bridge</i>
A View From the Bridge, 2010 Photo by Joan Marcus
Les Cagelles in <i>La Cage Aux Folles</i>
La Cage Aux Folles, 2010 Joan Marcus
Cast of <i>War Horse</i>
War Horse, 2011 Paul Kolnik
Nikki M. James, Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad and ensemble in The Book of Mormon
The Book of Mormon, 2011 Joan Marcus
The cast of the 2011 Broadway production of The Normal Heart.
The Normal Heart, 2011 Joan Marcus
in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Anything Goes, 2011 Joan Marcus
Russell Harvard (right) in the Off-Broadway production of <i>Tribes</i>
Tribes, 2012 Photo by Gregory Costanzo
Steve Kazee and Cristin Milioti in <i>Once </i>
Once , 2012 Joan Marcus
