From Hamilton to Angels in America, Check Out the Past Decade of Drama Desk Award-Winning Productions

Ahead of the 65th annual ceremony on May 31, we revisit the shows that took home the award's top honors.

As previously reported, the winners of the 65th annual Drama Desk Awards will be announced on NY1’s On Stage May 31 at 7:30 PM ET. The awards special, held in lieu of a traditional ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic, will also stream on NY1.com and DramaDeskAwards.com. Founded in 1955, the Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theatre critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theatre and recognize work from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway productions. In honor of the upcoming awards, Playbill looks back at the last 10 years of Drama Desk Award-winning productions.

Check Out the Past Decade of Drama Desk Award-Winning Productions Check Out the Past Decade of Drama Desk Award-Winning Productions 40 PHOTOS