From Here to Eternity Musical Streams for Free November 6

The Shows Must Go On! continues with the Tim Rice adaptation of James Jones' WWII romance.

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! returns November 8 with presentation of From Here to Eternity starring Robert Lonsdale, Siubhan Harrison, and Darius Campbell. The musical features a score by Tim Rice and Stuart Brayson with a book by Bill Oakes.

The video goes live at 2 PM ET and is available for 48 hours above. While free to watch, donations are encouraged, with proceeds going to Broadway Cares, Acting for Others, and more charities supporting those suffering from the theatre shutdown due to COVID-19.

Adapted from James Jones 1951 novel (which was turned into the popular film), From Here to Eternity is a story of love, redemption, and hope, set in Honolulu in 1941 against the backdrop of war.

Lonsdale plays Private Robert E. Lee Prewitt with Harrison as Lorene and Darius Campbell as First Sergeant Milt Warden. Joining the trio are Rebecca Thornhill as Karen Holmes, Ryan Sampson as Private Angelo Maggio, Nuno Queimado as David Ruiz, and David Stoller as Sergeant Galovitch.

From Here to Eternity is directed by Tamara Harvey, designed by Soutra Gilmour, and choreographed by Javier de Frutos. The London production opened in 2013 at the Shaftsbury Theatre, where it was filmed. The musical premiered stateside in 2016 at the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival with a new cast and creative team.

The Shows Must Go On! is also presenting a month of Shakespeare titles with new videos dropping each Monday. Next up is Fiona Shaw in Richard II November 9.