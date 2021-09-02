From In the Heights to Carousel: Take a Look at Joshua Henry on the Stage

The Tony-nominated actor celebrates his birthday September 2.

Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry celebrates his birthday September 2.

Henry made his Broadway debut in 2008 in original company of In The Heights, performing in the ensemble and understudying Benny. Since then, he has starred in Porgy and Bess, Hamilton, and more, earning Tony Award nominations for his performances in The Scottsboro Boys, Violet, and Carousel.

Henry was last seen onstage in MCC's world premiere production of The Wrong Man.

