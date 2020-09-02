From In the Heights to Carousel: Take a Look at Joshua Henry on the Stage

Photo Features   From In the Heights to Carousel: Take a Look at Joshua Henry on the Stage
By Playbill Staff
Sep 02, 2020
 
The Tony-nominated actor celebrates his birthday September 2.
Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry celebrates his birthday September 2.

Henry made his Broadway debut in 2008 in original company of In The Heights, performing in the ensemble and understudying Benny. Since then, he has starred in Porgy and Bess, Hamilton, and more, earning Tony Award nominations for his performances in The Scottsboro Boys, Violet, and Carousel.

Henry was last seen onstage in MCC's world premiere production of The Wrong Man.

35 PHOTOS
Company manager Brig Berney's previous work include <i>In the Heights</i>
Joshua Henry in the ensemble of In the Heights Photo by Joan Marcus
Joshua Henry and company in <i>The Scottsboro Boys</i>
Joshua Henry and company in The Scottsboro Boys Paul Kolnik
Joshua Henry (center) in The Scottsboro Boys.
Joshua Henry in The Scottsboro Boys. Paul Kolnik
Joshua Henry
Joshua Henry in The Scottsboro Boys. Photo by Paul Kolnik
Lisa Nicole Wilkerson, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Norm Lewis, and Joshua Henry in <i>Porgy and Bess</i>
Lisa Nicole Wilkerson, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Norm Lewis, and Joshua Henry in Porgy and Bess Michael J. Lutch
Joshua Henry and Nikki Renée Daniels
Joshua Henry and Nikki Renée Daniels in Porgy and Bess
Wilkie Ferguson, Joshua Henry, Trevon Davis, Roosevelt André Credit
Wilkie Ferguson, Joshua Henry, Trevon Davis, and Roosevelt André Credit in Porgy and Bess
Sutton Foster and Joshua Henry in <i>Violet</i>, nominated for Best Revival of a Musical
Sutton Foster and Joshua Henry in Violet Joan Marcus
Joshua Henry, Colin Donnell, and Sutton Foster in <i>Violet</i>
Joshua Henry, Colin Donnell, and Sutton Foster in Violet Joan Marcus
Joshua Henry, (right, with co-star Colin Donnell) nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his performance as Flick in <i>Violet</i>
Joshua Henry and Colin Donnell in Violet Joan Marcus
