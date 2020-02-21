From In the Heights to Smart Blonde: Look Back at Andréa Burns Onstage

Andréa Burns made her Broadway debut in Disney's Beauty and the Beast before going on to originate the role of Daniela in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights. Most recently seen on Broadway in the Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of The Rose Tattoo, Burns' Broadway credits include On Your Feet!, The Nance, The Ritz, and The Full Monty.
Burns also starred Off-Broadway in the original production of Songs for a New World and, most recently, as the Tony- and Oscar-winning Judy Holliday in 2019's Smart Blonde. Later this year, she'll be seen on the big screen in the new film adaptation of West Side Story.
Look Back at Andréa Burns on the Stage
Burns has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Beth Leavel (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy, and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021) and Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.