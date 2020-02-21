From In the Heights to Smart Blonde: Look Back at Andréa Burns Onstage

By Playbill Staff
Feb 21, 2020
 
The On Your Feet! and The Nance star celebrates her birthday February 21.
Andréa Burns
Andréa Burns Marc J. Franklin

Andréa Burns made her Broadway debut in Disney's Beauty and the Beast before going on to originate the role of Daniela in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights. Most recently seen on Broadway in the Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of The Rose Tattoo, Burns' Broadway credits include On Your Feet!, The Nance, The Ritz, and The Full Monty.

Burns also starred Off-Broadway in the original production of Songs for a New World and, most recently, as the Tony- and Oscar-winning Judy Holliday in 2019's Smart Blonde. Later this year, she'll be seen on the big screen in the new film adaptation of West Side Story.

22 PHOTOS
Billy Porter, Andréa Burns, Jessica Molaskey, and Brooks Ashmanskas in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Billy Porter, Andréa Burns, Jessica Molaskey, and Brooks Ashmanskas in Songs for a New World
Andrea Burns and Sean Martin in The Pirate.
Andréa Burns and Sean Martin in The Pirate
Lara Teeter and Andrea Burns
Lara Teeter and Andréa Burns in MUNY's Bye Bye Birdie
Andrea Burns and Lara Teeter
Andréa Burns and Lara Teeter in MUNY's Bye Bye Birdie
Andrea Burns
Andréa Burns in MUNY's Bye Bye Birdie
Andréa Burns and Janet Dacal
Andréa Burns and Janet Dacal in In the Heights Joan Marcus
Andréa Burns in <i>In the Heights</i>
Andréa Burns in In the Heights Joan Marcus
Andréa Burns, Karen Olivo, Mandy Gonzalez, and Janet Dacal in <i>In the Heights</i>
Andréa Burns, Karen Olivo, Mandy Gonzalez, and Janet Dacal in In the Heights Joan Marcus
Andréa Burns
Andréa Burns in Next to Normal Rachel Philipson Photography
Chris Hoch and Andréa Burns
Chris Hoch and Andréa Burns in Next to Normal
