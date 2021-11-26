From Julie Andrews to Catherine Zeta-Jones, Over 20 Artists Sing Stephen Sondheim's 'Send in the Clowns'

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   From Julie Andrews to Catherine Zeta-Jones, Over 20 Artists Sing Stephen Sondheim's 'Send in the Clowns'
By Andrew Gans
Nov 26, 2021
 
Watch Glynis Johns, Bernadette Peters, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Sarah Vaughan, and more sing the classic Sondheim ballad from A Little Night Music.
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music Martha Swope/The New York Public Library

In February 1973 Broadway audiences first heard the Stephen Sondheim ballad "Send in the Clowns," when Glynis Johns created the role of Desiree Armfeldt in the Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler musical A Little Night Music, which won 1973 Tony Awards for Johns, Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Patricia Elliott), and Best Costume Design. Both Frank Sinatra and Judy Collins subsequently recorded "Send in the Clowns," making the song what is still, perhaps, Sondheim's best-known tune.

Elizabeth Taylor played Desiree in the 1977 film version of A Little Night Music, while the 2009 Broadway revival featured Catherine Zeta-Jones as the actress, with Zeta-Jones also winning a Tony for her performance. The film star was subsequently succeeded by three-time Tony recipient Bernadette Peters, who also moved audiences deeply with her version of "Send in the Clowns." The Sondheim classic has also been performed by some of the top artists in and out of the theatre, including Shirley Bassey, Carol Burnett, Cher, Judi Dench (who starred in the London production of A Little Night Music), and Sarah Vaughan. Enjoy all of these wonderful interpretations— and more—below. (Read the complete obituary for Mr. Sondheim, who passed away November 26 at the age of 91 here.)

Julie Andrews

Shirley Bassey

Boy George with Diana Rouvas

Carol Burnett

Cher

Glenn Close

Judy Collins

Barbara Cook

Judi Dench

Maria Friedman

Ruthie Henshall

Sally Ann Howes

Glynis Johns

Angela Lansbury

Millicent Martin

Donna Murphy

Bernadette Peters, accompanied by Mr. Sondheim

Frank Sinatra

Barbra Streisand

Elizabeth Taylor

Sarah Vaughan

Catherine Zeta-Jones

RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.