From Julie Andrews to Catherine Zeta-Jones, Over 20 Artists Sing Stephen Sondheim's 'Send in the Clowns'

Watch Glynis Johns, Bernadette Peters, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Sarah Vaughan, and more sing the classic Sondheim ballad from A Little Night Music.

In February 1973 Broadway audiences first heard the Stephen Sondheim ballad "Send in the Clowns," when Glynis Johns created the role of Desiree Armfeldt in the Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler musical A Little Night Music, which won 1973 Tony Awards for Johns, Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Patricia Elliott), and Best Costume Design. Both Frank Sinatra and Judy Collins subsequently recorded "Send in the Clowns," making the song what is still, perhaps, Sondheim's best-known tune.

Elizabeth Taylor played Desiree in the 1977 film version of A Little Night Music, while the 2009 Broadway revival featured Catherine Zeta-Jones as the actress, with Zeta-Jones also winning a Tony for her performance. The film star was subsequently succeeded by three-time Tony recipient Bernadette Peters, who also moved audiences deeply with her version of "Send in the Clowns." The Sondheim classic has also been performed by some of the top artists in and out of the theatre, including Shirley Bassey, Carol Burnett, Cher, Judi Dench (who starred in the London production of A Little Night Music), and Sarah Vaughan. Enjoy all of these wonderful interpretations— and more—below. (Read the complete obituary for Mr. Sondheim, who passed away November 26 at the age of 91 here.)

Julie Andrews



Shirley Bassey



Boy George with Diana Rouvas



Carol Burnett



Cher



Glenn Close



Judy Collins



Barbara Cook



Judi Dench



Maria Friedman



Ruthie Henshall



Sally Ann Howes



Glynis Johns



Angela Lansbury



Millicent Martin



Donna Murphy



Bernadette Peters, accompanied by Mr. Sondheim



Frank Sinatra



Barbra Streisand



Elizabeth Taylor



Sarah Vaughan



Catherine Zeta-Jones

