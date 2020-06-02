From Amour to Once on This Island: Celebrating Tony Award Nominee Norm Lewis

By Playbill Staff, Marc J. Franklin
Jun 02, 2020
 
The actor celebrates his birthday June 2.
Norm Lewis in The Little Mermaid

Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis, last seen on Broadway in the Tony-nominated revival of Once on This Island, celebrates his birthday June 2.

Lewis, who earned his Tony nomination as Porgy in the 2012 Broadway revival of The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess opposite Audra McDonald, made history in 2014 as the first African-American actor to play the title role in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. His numerous Broadway credits also include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, Chicago, Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who’s Tommy. He appeared as Javert in the London production of Les Misérables and in Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary Concert, which aired on PBS. He also starred as Caiaphas in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Lewis was last on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Once on This Island as Agwe in 2018.

Flip through some of his stage highlights below:

Norm Lewis, Melissa Errico, Sarah Litzinger, John Cunningham, Malcom Gets, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Nora Mae Lyng
Norm Lewis, Melissa Errico, Sarah Litzinger, John Cunningham, Malcom Gets, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Nora Mae Lyng in Amour Joan Marcus
Alexander Gemignani and Norm Lewis in Les Misérables
Norm Lewis in The Little Mermaid
Vanessa Williams, Tom Wopat, Matthew Scott, Erin Mackey, Barbara Cook, Euan Morton, Norm Lewis and Leslie Kritzer
Vanessa Williams, Tom Wopat, Matthew Scott, Erin Mackey, Barbara Cook, Euan Morton, Norm Lewis and Leslie Kritzer in Sondheim on Sondheim
Norm Lewis, Vanessa Williams, Matthew Scott and Euan Morton in <i>Sondheim on Sondheim</i>
Norm Lewis, Vanessa Williams, Matthew Scott and Euan Morton in Sondheim on Sondheim
Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis in <i>The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess</i>, 2012
Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis in The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess Michael J. Lutch
Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis in <i>The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess</i>, 2012
Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis in The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess Michael J. Lutch
Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis in The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess Michael J. Lutch
Norm Lewis in <i>The Phantom of the Opera</i>
Norm Lewis in The Phantom of the Opera Joan Marcus
Sierra Boggess and Norm Lewis in <i>The Phantom of the Opera</i>
Sierra Boggess and Norm Lewis in The Phantom of the Opera Joan Marcus
