From Amour to Once on This Island: Celebrating Tony Award Nominee Norm Lewis

The actor celebrates his birthday June 2.

Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis, last seen on Broadway in the Tony-nominated revival of Once on This Island, celebrates his birthday June 2.

Lewis, who earned his Tony nomination as Porgy in the 2012 Broadway revival of The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess opposite Audra McDonald, made history in 2014 as the first African-American actor to play the title role in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. His numerous Broadway credits also include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, Chicago, Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who’s Tommy. He appeared as Javert in the London production of Les Misérables and in Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary Concert, which aired on PBS. He also starred as Caiaphas in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Lewis was last on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Once on This Island as Agwe in 2018.

Flip through some of his stage highlights below:

