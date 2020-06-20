From The Last Five Years to Prince of Broadway: Look Through the Shows of Jason Robert Brown

By Hannah Vine
Jun 20, 2020
 
The Tony-winning composer celebrates his birthday June 20.
Tada!_Gala_2018_30_HR.jpg
Jason Robert Brown Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, conductor, and pianist Jason Robert Brown celebrates his birthday June 20.

Brown won two Tony Awards for 2014’s The Bridges of Madison County (Best Score and Best Orchestrations) and a Tony Award for his Parade score in 1999. His other credits include Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, 13, Honeymoon in Vegas, and Prince of Broadway.

In addition to his theatre work, Brown has released several albums, including 2018's How We React and How We Recover.

Billy Porter, Andréa Burns, Jessica Molaskey, and Brooks Ashmanskas in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Billy Porter, Andréa Burns, Jessica Molaskey, and Brooks Ashmanskas in Songs for a New World
Parade Playbill - Dec 1998
Parade
Brent Carver and Carolee Carmello in Parade.
Brent Carver and Carolee Carmello in Parade Joan Marcus
Norbert Leo Butz and Lauren Kennedy in The Last Five Years.
Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott in The Last Five Years
Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz in <i>The Last Five Years</i>
Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz in The Last Five Years Joan Marcus
Urban Cowboy - Playbill
Urban Cowboy
Matt Cavenaugh and Jenn Colella in a scene from <i>Urban Cowboy</i> .
Matt Cavenaugh and Jenn Colella in Urban Cowboy Photo by Paul Kolnik
13 Playbill - Opening Night
13
13_Broadway_Production_Photo_2008_Thirteen532_300_HR.jpg
Cast Joan Marcus
Al Calderon, Delaney Moro, Elizabeth Gillies, Eamon Foley, Malik Hammond, Caitlin Gann and Ariana Grande in <i>13</i>
Al Calderon, Delaney Moro, Elizabeth Gillies, Eamon Foley, Malik Hammond, Caitlin Gann, and Ariana Grande in 13 Photo by Joan Marcus
