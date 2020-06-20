From The Last Five Years to Prince of Broadway: Look Through the Shows of Jason Robert Brown

The Tony-winning composer celebrates his birthday June 20.

Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, conductor, and pianist Jason Robert Brown celebrates his birthday June 20.

Brown won two Tony Awards for 2014’s The Bridges of Madison County (Best Score and Best Orchestrations) and a Tony Award for his Parade score in 1999. His other credits include Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, 13, Honeymoon in Vegas, and Prince of Broadway.

In addition to his theatre work, Brown has released several albums, including 2018's How We React and How We Recover.

