From Les Misérables to Beauty and the Beast: Look Back at Terrence Mann on Stage

Photo Features   From Les Misérables to Beauty and the Beast: Look Back at Terrence Mann on Stage
By Playbill Staff
Jul 01, 2020
 
The three-time Tony nominee celebrates his birthday July 1.
Terrence Mann (center) in the original Broadway production of Cats.
Terrence Mann (center) in the original Broadway production of Cats. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library

A three-time Tony nominee Terrence Mann celebrates his birthday July 1.

Mann has originated some of the most iconic roles in musical theatre, including Rum Tum Tugger in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, Javert in Les Misérables, and the Beast in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. More recently, he has originated the roles of Mal Beineke in The Addams Family and The Man in the Yellow Suit in 2016’s Tuck Everlasting. His impressive résumé includes leading roles in Broadway’s Finding Neverland, the 2013 revival of Pippin (for which he won the Outer Critics Circle Award), The Rocky Horror Show, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Barnum, and more.

33 PHOTOS
Terrence Mann and Terri White in Barnum Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Terrence Mann in Barnum Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sophie Schwab, Dirk Lumbard , and Terrence Mann in Barnum Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Terrence Mann (center) in the original Broadway production of Cats.
Terrence Mann in Cats Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Terrence Mann and Donna King in Cats Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Terrence Mann in Cats Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Teresa Stratas, Josh Blake, and Terrence Mann in Rags Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Terrence Mann, Teresa Stratas, and Josh Blake in Rags Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Terrence Mann in Les Misérables Michael Le Poer/Bob Marshak
Terrence Mann in his triumphant return to Les Mis
Terrence Mann in Les Misérables Photo by Joan Marcus
