From Les Misérables to Beauty and the Beast: Look Back at Terrence Mann on Stage

The three-time Tony nominee celebrates his birthday July 1.

Mann has originated some of the most iconic roles in musical theatre, including Rum Tum Tugger in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, Javert in Les Misérables, and the Beast in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. More recently, he has originated the roles of Mal Beineke in The Addams Family and The Man in the Yellow Suit in 2016’s Tuck Everlasting. His impressive résumé includes leading roles in Broadway’s Finding Neverland, the 2013 revival of Pippin (for which he won the Outer Critics Circle Award), The Rocky Horror Show, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Barnum, and more.

