From Aida to The Color Purple: Celebrating Heather Headley on the Stage

By Playbill Staff
Oct 05, 2020
 
The Tony winner celebrates her birthday October 5.

Headley made her Broadway debut as Nala in the original 1997 cast of The Lion King. She returned to Broadway in 2000, giving a Tony-winning performance in Aida. Since then, she has appeared on Broadway as a guest star in the 2013 concert show Il Divo—A Musical Affair and as Shug Avery in the Tony-nominated revival of The Color Purple.

Headley also earned an Olivier Award nomination for starring in the London musical stage adaptation of the Whitney Houston film The Bodyguard.

In addition to her stage work, can be seen on screen in She's Gotta Have It, Sweet Magnolia's, and more.

From Lion King to Aida to The Color Purple: Look Back at Heather Headley on the Stage

From Lion King to Aida to The Color Purple: Look Back at Heather Headley on the Stage

21 PHOTOS
Heather Headley in <i>The Lion King</i>
Heather Headley in The Lion King Joan Marcus
Heather Headley in <i>The Lion King</i>
Jason Raize and Heather Headley in The Lion King Joan Marcus
Heather Headley in <i>The Lion King</i>
Jason Raize and Heather Headley in The Lion King Joan Marcus
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in <i>Aida</i>
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in Aida Joan Marcus
Heather Headley and the company
Heather Headley and the company in Aida
Heather Headley in <i>Aida</i>
Heather Headley in Aida Joan Marcus
Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal, and Heather Headley
Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal, and Heather Headley in Aida Greg Gorman
Heather Headley
Heather Headley in The Bodyguard
Heather Headley
Heather Headley in The Bodyguard Paul Coltas
Heather Headley
Heather Headley in The Bodyguard
