From Aida to The Color Purple: Celebrating Heather Headley on the Stage

Tony Award winner Heather Headley celebrates her birthday October 5.

Headley made her Broadway debut as Nala in the original 1997 cast of The Lion King. She returned to Broadway in 2000, giving a Tony-winning performance in Aida. Since then, she has appeared on Broadway as a guest star in the 2013 concert show Il Divo—A Musical Affair and as Shug Avery in the Tony-nominated revival of The Color Purple.

Headley also earned an Olivier Award nomination for starring in the London musical stage adaptation of the Whitney Houston film The Bodyguard.

In addition to her stage work, can be seen on screen in She's Gotta Have It, Sweet Magnolia's, and more.