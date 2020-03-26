From Melchior to Seymour: Celebrate Jonathan Groff on His Birthday

By Playbill Staff
Mar 26, 2020
 
The actor, known for his performances in Spring Awakening and Hamilton, celebrates his birthday March 26.

Stage and screen star Jonathan Groff celebrates his birthday March 26. The performer began his career on Broadway in 2005 as the swing in In My Life, the short-lived musical by Oscar winner Joseph Brooks. Groff would later return to Broadway in Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s Tony Award-winning musical Spring Awakening, garnering a Tony nomination for his performance as Melchior Gabor.

Groff returned to the Great White Way in 2015, starring as King George in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton, earning another Tony nomination in the process.

26 PHOTOS
HR - Jonathan Groff.jpg
Jonathan Groff
springawakening_orig_HR.jpg
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff, and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening.
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening Monique Carboni
Jonathan Groff and company in <i>Spring Awakening</i>
Jonathan Groff and company in Spring Awakening
Jonathan Groff in Hair.
Jonathan Groff in Hair Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff and cast in <i>Hair</i>
Jonathan Groff and cast in Hair Joan Marcus
Zachary Booth and Jonathan Groff in <i>Prayer for My Enemy </i>
Zachary Booth and Jonathan Groff in Prayer for My Enemy Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff in Prayer for My Enemy
Jonathan Groff in Prayer for My Enemy Photo by Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff, Susan Pourfar and Olympia Dukakis
Jonathan Groff, Susan Pourfar, and Olympia Dukakis in The Singing Forest Carol Rosegg
Rob Campbell and Jonathan Groff in <i>The Singing Forest</i>
Rob Campbell and Jonathan Groff in The Singing Forest Carol Rosegg
In addition to stage work, Groff has also appeared in films like Frozen and C.O.G. and television shows including Mindhunter, Looking, and More.

Groff was most recently onstage in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, playing Seymour alongside Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., and Kingsley Leggs as The Voice of Audrey II.

