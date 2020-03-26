From Melchior to Seymour: Celebrate Jonathan Groff on His Birthday

The actor, known for his performances in Spring Awakening and Hamilton, celebrates his birthday March 26.

Stage and screen star Jonathan Groff celebrates his birthday March 26. The performer began his career on Broadway in 2005 as the swing in In My Life, the short-lived musical by Oscar winner Joseph Brooks. Groff would later return to Broadway in Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s Tony Award-winning musical Spring Awakening, garnering a Tony nomination for his performance as Melchior Gabor.

Groff returned to the Great White Way in 2015, starring as King George in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton, earning another Tony nomination in the process.

In addition to stage work, Groff has also appeared in films like Frozen and C.O.G. and television shows including Mindhunter, Looking, and More.

Groff was most recently onstage in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, playing Seymour alongside Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., and Kingsley Leggs as The Voice of Audrey II.

