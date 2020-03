From Miss Saigon to Once On This Island: Celebrate Lea Salonga on Stage

The Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday February 22.

Lea Salonga became a theatre phenomenon when she landed the role of Kim in the hit musical Miss Saigon in 1991, for which she won Tony and Olivier Awards.

She was recently back on Broadway as Erzulie in the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island at Circle in the Square Theatre. Salonga, who celebrates her birthday February 22, has also appeared on Broadway in Les Misérables, Flower Drum Song, and Allegiance.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: How Miss Saigon’s Lea Salonga Achieved Overnight Stardom at 20