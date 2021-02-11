From Moulin Rouge! to My Fair Lady, Catherine Zuber Unpacks Her Favorite Broadway Costume Designs

By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 11, 2021
 
The Tony Award–winning costume designer gives Playbill an inside glimpse at her creative process.
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus Matthew Murphy

At the beginning of every Broadway creative process, all that exists is an empty stage. Using craft, imagination, and theatre magic, theatre designers bring a production to life, transporting an audience to worlds near and far.

It’s a challenging feat for any one production, but for many Broadway designers, a life in the theatre involves re-inventing the wheel again and again, remaining inspired through a vast career. Playbill caught up with Tony Award-winning costume designer Catherine Zuber, currently Tony nominated for her work on Moulin Rouge!, to unpack her approach to design, her creative process, and to explore her favorite theatrical creations.

“The most important element of creating theatre, for me, is the audience. In witnessing the varied emotions a theatrical experience can inspire, the responsibility is daunting. Theatre is a collaboration between directors, fellow designers, associates, assistants, actors, writers, musicians, back-stage crew, costume workshops, and ateliers. Creating the right costume for each of the characters enhances the storytelling. Even before an actor says a word of dialogue or sings a note, their costume gives us visual information. It starts with reading the script and many meetings with the director and set and lighting designers. The process is enjoyable, challenging, and totally rewarding. I am acutely aware of how fortunate I am to work as a costume designer and value each and every project.”

From Moulin Rouge! to My Fair Lady, take an in-depth look at five productions from Zuber’s Broadway career.

The Lady Ms' Costume design sketch for Moulin Rouge!
"Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a brilliant design challenge. Incorporating Belle Époque Paris with modern aesthetics with a dash of Marlene Dietrich!! The costumes had to visually support the characters, the story, the time and place and also highlight the brilliant choreography." Costume design sketches for The Lady M's. Catherine Zuber
Costume design sketch for Moulin Rouge!
"Alex Timbers is an incredible supportive and detailed director. Each principal character has a compelling story to tell, supported by the denizens of the Moulin Rouge. The designers on Moulin Rouge! had the incredible style of the film created by Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann as our inspirational lodestar." Satine costume design sketch for Moulin Rouge! Catherine Zuber
Costume design sketch for Moulin Rouge!
Ensemble costume design sketch for Moulin Rouge! Catherine Zuber
Ensemble costume design sketch for Moulin Rouge!
Ensemble costume design sketch for Moulin Rouge! Catherine Zuber
Ensemble costume design sketch for Moulin Rouge!
Ensemble costume design sketch for Moulin Rouge! Catherine Zuber
Bohemian costume design sketch for Moulin Rouge!
Bohemian costume design sketch for Moulin Rouge! Catherine Zuber
Ensemble costume design sketch for Moulin Rouge!
Ensemble costume design sketch for Moulin Rouge! Catherine Zuber
Costume design sketch for Moulin Rouge!
Costume for Santiago in Moulin Rouge! Catherine Zuber
Costume for the Duke of Monroth in Moulin Rouge!
Costume for the Duke of Monroth in Moulin Rouge! Catherine Zuber
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
